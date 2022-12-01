This is an article about the most important square yardage on an NFL field: the intermediate middle. Now, I hear the cries of the football traditionalists: The game is won and lost in the trenches. I understand! I agree! The trenches occupy some important square yardage. But if you’ll allow the nerds to submit a different candidate for the prized area of the field, we’ll take the intermediate middle. Why? Because targets to that area of the field—10 to 19 yards of depth, between the numbers—have been more valuable than targets to any other area of the field in the past six years.

