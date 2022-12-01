ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond.  There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Stillwater father opens bait shop to help son with special needs

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Will Isaacson, opening his own bait shop is a dream come true. Not only is Walleye Willies Bait and Tackle already reeling in customers, but it will also soon provide a golden opportunity for Isaacson's golden years. "I had been talking about it for...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Winter Carnival unveils 2023 button designs

MINNEAPOLIS -- The button designs for the 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival have been revealed.Members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family, the Vulcan Krewe, and Klondike Kates took turns unveiling each of the four designs Saturday evening at Union Depot.This year, the carnival recruited artist Gene Okuk, known for his use of unique colors and textures, to create the designs. Okuk is the first BIPOC artist to create the carnival's button designs.Buttons can be purchased at Cub Foods, SPIRE Credit Union, City County Credit Union, as well as some small businesses around the metro. Click here for a full list of sellers.The festival runs from Jan. 26 through Feb. 5, 2023.
SAINT PAUL, MN
foodieflashpacker.com

20 Of The Best Restaurants In Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous metropolis and neighboring city west of St. Paul, is a must-see during any journey to the Midwest. Furthermore, the Twin Cities riverside locations provide a fantastic view of the Mississippi River. The Guthrie Theater, the Weisman Museum of Art, and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Dec. 3, 2022

A substantial plank walk has been laid by the city along the Bornarth residence property, thus making possible a trip to the Court House dry shod in all kinds of weather. Mrs. E. J. Pond informs us that she served lettuce from her garden at dinner on Thanksgiving and again the following day, December 1. Some record for Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Norway House in Mpls hosts Gingerbread Wonderland

MINNEAPOLIS — In the heart of Minneapolis there is a perfect place to get into the holiday spirit. The Norway House is filled with gingerbread houses that are all designed by local artists. Max Stevenson is the director of exhibitions for Norway House and joins KARE 11 News Saturday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges

At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Wanted Fugitive from Minnesota Arrested in Texas

(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman wanted for murder in the twin cities and who may have been hiding out in St. Cloud was arrested in Texas. Authorities say Erica Shameka Roberts is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin in Minneapolis on March 18th. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal argument between the two.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

