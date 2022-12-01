Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
arizonasuntimes.com
Minneapolis to Award $600,000 to Rioters Who Sustained Injuries During 2020 Riots
On Wednesday, a federal court gave approval to a plan by the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota to reward 12 Black Lives Matter rioters with a collective total of $600,000 over injuries they sustained during said riots. The Daily Caller reports that the court’s decision settled a lawsuit originally filed by...
Minnesota’s Chef of the Year: Daniel del Prado
He bought the former home of the Bachelor Farmer, opened a 200-seat restaurant, and took over the restaurants in Rand Tower Hotel The post Minnesota’s Chef of the Year: Daniel del Prado appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond. There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
fox9.com
Stillwater father opens bait shop to help son with special needs
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Will Isaacson, opening his own bait shop is a dream come true. Not only is Walleye Willies Bait and Tackle already reeling in customers, but it will also soon provide a golden opportunity for Isaacson's golden years. "I had been talking about it for...
St. Paul Winter Carnival unveils 2023 button designs
MINNEAPOLIS -- The button designs for the 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival have been revealed.Members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family, the Vulcan Krewe, and Klondike Kates took turns unveiling each of the four designs Saturday evening at Union Depot.This year, the carnival recruited artist Gene Okuk, known for his use of unique colors and textures, to create the designs. Okuk is the first BIPOC artist to create the carnival's button designs.Buttons can be purchased at Cub Foods, SPIRE Credit Union, City County Credit Union, as well as some small businesses around the metro. Click here for a full list of sellers.The festival runs from Jan. 26 through Feb. 5, 2023.
fox9.com
Ties Lounge & Rooftop in Minneapolis closing due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A rooftop lounge in Minneapolis that was once committed to "fighting for the revival of downtown" has announced it will close its doors due to "unforeseen circumstances" at its current location. "Bringing Minneapolis together is what we are all about. We feel as though that resonates...
foodieflashpacker.com
20 Of The Best Restaurants In Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous metropolis and neighboring city west of St. Paul, is a must-see during any journey to the Midwest. Furthermore, the Twin Cities riverside locations provide a fantastic view of the Mississippi River. The Guthrie Theater, the Weisman Museum of Art, and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden are...
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Dec. 3, 2022
A substantial plank walk has been laid by the city along the Bornarth residence property, thus making possible a trip to the Court House dry shod in all kinds of weather. Mrs. E. J. Pond informs us that she served lettuce from her garden at dinner on Thanksgiving and again the following day, December 1. Some record for Minnesota.
METRO D Line to bring more accessibility to downtown Minneapolis, Richfield and Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Metro Transit hopes that with the opening of a new line ,servicing transit centers between Mall of America and Brooklyn Center, residents will have more access to all parts of life. Elected leaders and Metro Transit officials held an official opening Saturday morning at the Mall...
Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
Snack attack: Watch as girl gets face full of pasta after slipping on icy driveway
A girl in Bloomington ended up covered in spaghetti after a frozen night led to a slick driveway and a lack of traction at precisely the wrong moment.
Norway House in Mpls hosts Gingerbread Wonderland
MINNEAPOLIS — In the heart of Minneapolis there is a perfect place to get into the holiday spirit. The Norway House is filled with gingerbread houses that are all designed by local artists. Max Stevenson is the director of exhibitions for Norway House and joins KARE 11 News Saturday...
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Burnsville man after he stopped a carjacker who had left with his four children in the car. Derek Gotchie was dropping off gifts at a friend’s house on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis on Wednesday. As Gotchie was...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges
At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
fox9.com
Minneapolis firefighters battling blaze at vacant apartment building with people inside
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Minneapolis are working to put out a fire in a boarded-up apartment building on Saturday morning that was supposed to be vacant but had people inside. The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were at the four-story apartment building located on the 2300 block of...
knsiradio.com
Wanted Fugitive from Minnesota Arrested in Texas
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman wanted for murder in the twin cities and who may have been hiding out in St. Cloud was arrested in Texas. Authorities say Erica Shameka Roberts is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin in Minneapolis on March 18th. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal argument between the two.
Comments / 0