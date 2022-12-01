10-year-old charged after bringing knife to Macomb County school, threatening to stab children on 'hit list'

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) - A young boy was arraigned on a felony charge and more in Macomb County after prosecutors say he brought at knife to school on Tuesday while threatening to stab other kids who had allegedly called him names.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges stem from a Nov. 29 incident in which the 10-year-old student allegedly brought a knife to Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens. Officials say they also discovered the child had created a "hit list" of children who were said to have bullied him.

According to prosecutors, the 10-year-old instructed a fellow student to restrain another boy so that he could stab him with the knife. The student was able to take the weapon away from the 10-year-old and gave it to an adult when he was picked up from school.

The young boy was charged with solicitation of assault with a dangerous weapon, a 4 year felony, and having a weapon in a weapon-free school, a 93 day misdemeanor.

The juvenile was arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 30 where he was given a $500 personal bond and a GPS tether upon release. Additionally, the child was ordered under house arrest and may only leave the premisis for medical, school or court purposes.

The 10-year-old is to have no possession of controlled substances or weapons, and no contact with the witness or anyone on his hit list.

“The juvenile who gave the knife to an adult is a hero. He saw something and said something which saved lives,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Lucido added that the Prevail Academy will be the first school in the county to receive the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Hero Award. The honor was created for schools in Macomb County to acknowledge "when a student or staff member reports on any of the following violations: weapons, violence, or threats to school administration or police."

"The Hero Award acknowledges the hero in that school who was proactive, to prevent a potential tragedy," the prosecutor's office said. "These awards are unnamed as to the individual(s) (anonymous) and given to the school to honor the hero who heard something, saw something, knew something, said something and/or did something."

Officials reiterated that it encourages all students to stay alert and report any unusual behavior, weapons, violence, or threats to a parent, teacher school administrator or law enforcement in an effort to keep all Macomb County students and staff safe.