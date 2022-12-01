ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

10-year-old charged after bringing knife to Macomb County school, threatening to stab children on 'hit list'

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5ERC_0jTreoOi00

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) - A young boy was arraigned on a felony charge and more in Macomb County after prosecutors say he brought at knife to school on Tuesday while threatening to stab other kids who had allegedly called him names.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges stem from a Nov. 29 incident in which the 10-year-old student allegedly brought a knife to Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens. Officials say they also discovered the child had created a "hit list" of children who were said to have bullied him.

According to prosecutors, the 10-year-old instructed a fellow student to restrain another boy so that he could stab him with the knife. The student was able to take the weapon away from the 10-year-old and gave it to an adult when he was picked up from school.

The young boy was charged with solicitation of assault with a dangerous weapon, a 4 year felony, and having a weapon in a weapon-free school, a 93 day misdemeanor.

The juvenile was arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 30 where he was given a $500 personal bond and a GPS tether upon release. Additionally, the child was ordered under house arrest and may only leave the premisis for medical, school or court purposes.

The 10-year-old is to have no possession of controlled substances or weapons, and no contact with the witness or anyone on his hit list.

“The juvenile who gave the knife to an adult is a hero. He saw something and said something which saved lives,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Lucido added that the Prevail Academy will be the first school in the county to receive the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Hero Award. The honor was created for schools in Macomb County to acknowledge "when a student or staff member reports on any of the following violations: weapons, violence, or threats to school administration or police."

"The Hero Award acknowledges the hero in that school who was proactive, to prevent a potential tragedy," the prosecutor's office said. "These awards are unnamed as to the individual(s) (anonymous) and given to the school to honor the hero who heard something, saw something, knew something, said something and/or did something."

Officials reiterated that it encourages all students to stay alert and report any unusual behavior, weapons, violence, or threats to a parent, teacher school administrator or law enforcement in an effort to keep all Macomb County students and staff safe.

Comments / 18

Kelley Wheeler
4d ago

The kids that bullied him need to have some consequences as well. With all the “awareness” and campaigning for a bully free environment it still happens with way to much frequency. Bullying can rip a persons soul apart and the young kids can not make the logical decisions that an adult would make. So while I believe that the student definitely needs serious consequences, so do the students who bullied him.

Reply(1)
13
Barb Weirauch
4d ago

I'm sorry the child is being bullied but I blame the parents and all these electronics babysitting this generation of children....

Reply
9
Janie Schafer
4d ago

I believe the consequences have to be harder on these kids today. Way too much happening need to figure out stronger punishment system.

Reply(2)
3
Related
1077 WRKR

Roseville Police Looking For Diaper Thief & Community Won’t Help

There seems to be footage floating around the internet from camera stills taken at the Meijer on Little Mack, showing a woman walking out of Meijer with a cart overfilled with boxes of Snuggies Diapers. The Roseville Police posted the photos on their Facebook page, showing the woman and her getaways with a description:
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with ethnic intimidation after antisemitic incident at Bloomfield Hills synagogue

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A Dearborn man has been arrested and charged with ethnic intimidation following an antisemitic incident at a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills. The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office have provided an update on an antisemitic incident that took place outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills on Friday.
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy