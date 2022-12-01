Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
3 people now required to use HOV lanes on I-66 in northern Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you use Interstate 66 in northern Virginia for your morning or evening commute, you should be aware of some changes starting Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that as of Monday, you'll need three people in your vehicle if you want to use the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for free.
WJLA
DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WJLA
DC Mayor withdraws nomination of 911 call center director as council set to vote Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has rescinded her nomination of Karima Holmes as the Director of the Officer of Unified Communications (OUC) in a statement Monday. “We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized...
WJLA
DC Weather: 50-degree temps with mix of clouds and sun on Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The new work and school week are starting off clear, but cold! Wake-up temperatures Monday are in the 20s and 30s with a heavy frost for some, so you may need a minute or two to defrost the car. Monday will be the nicest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds expected and seasonable highs around 50 degrees.
WJLA
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
Comments / 0