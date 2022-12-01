Read full article on original website
USI Stumbles After Fast Start
CHICAGO, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball started fast but could not hold the momentum in falling to Chicago State University, 78-61, Sunday afternoon at the Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles are 3-5 after today’s action, while the Cougars rise to 3-7. The Eagles jumped out to the early lead, 14-3, before eight minutes were gone as five players posted the 14 points. USI would lead by many as 11 points three times in the first 10 minutes with the last coming at 9:37, 20-9, when sophomore guard Jeremiah Hernandez (Chicago, Illinois) drove through the lane for a bucket.
Aces second-half rally comes up short at UNI
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Down by 18 points at halftime, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team closed the gap to six points before Northern Iowa fended off the challenge to take a 72-55 win on Saturday at the McLeod Center. Trailing by an 18-4 margin to open...
Eagles’ season-long road swing begins with loss to the Racers
MURRAY, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball had its season-long five-game road swing begin with a 77-59 loss at Murray State University on Saturday, as a strong start by the Racers was difficult for the Screaming Eagles to overcome. Murray State (5-1) started the game hot,...
Eagles finish road swing with visit to Chicago State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball concludes its four-game road swing Sunday with a visit to the Jones Convocation Center to play Chicago State University in Chicago, Illinois. Start time has been updated to a 2 p.m. (CST) tip. The game will be streamed on...
THUNDERBOLTS BLANKED 4-0 BY STORM
Evansville, In.: It was a night of tough bounces that would end the Thunderbolts exciting run of 6-consective wins at home to start the 2022-23 season, as Bailey Brkin and the Quad City Storm shut out the Thunderbolts 4-0 on Friday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, December 3rd against the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
UE Named Among Colleges with “A” for Scholarship Transparency
EVANSVILLE, IN (12/02/2022) The University of Evansville (UE) recently received an “A” grade for scholarship transparency from University Business. UE was one of just over 100 institutions across the nation that achieved this top ranking. University Business based its scholarship transparency ranking on clear, easily accessible information pertaining...
Neal To Serve As First USI Director Of Pathways to College Program
Dr. Brandi Neal has been named the Director of Pathways to College Program, effective Monday, December 5. She will report to Dr. Khalilah Doss, Vice President for Student Affairs. Neal will be responsible for the overall planning, coordination and daily operations of the Pathways to College Program with an emphasis...
“IS IT TRUE” DECEMBER 5, 2022
We hope that today’s “IS IT TRUE” will provoke honest and open dialogue concerning issues that we, as responsible citizens of this community, need to address in a rational and responsible way. City-County Observer Comment Policy. Be kind to people. No personal attacks or harassment will be...
Servant Leadership–A Leader Who Serves
After four years of public service as Vanderburgh County Commissioner and President of the Board Of Commissioners, Jeff Hatfield, District 2 (D), will finish his term this month. In December 2017, Former Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel asked Jeff to consider running for County Commissioner. Jeff said he would consider it, not...
