CHICAGO, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball started fast but could not hold the momentum in falling to Chicago State University, 78-61, Sunday afternoon at the Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles are 3-5 after today’s action, while the Cougars rise to 3-7. The Eagles jumped out to the early lead, 14-3, before eight minutes were gone as five players posted the 14 points. USI would lead by many as 11 points three times in the first 10 minutes with the last coming at 9:37, 20-9, when sophomore guard Jeremiah Hernandez (Chicago, Illinois) drove through the lane for a bucket.

19 HOURS AGO