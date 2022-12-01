Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, has recently joined the vitriol by expressing his displeasure with the public’s blind faith in FTX founder SBF’s most recent statement. It is important to note that in November, when Sam Bankman Fried’s exchange fell apart and the community discovered his true colors, he replaced Do Kwon as the most discussed and, some would say, loathed individual in the bitcoin sector.

16 HOURS AGO