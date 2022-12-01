Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Standard Chartered Predicts Further Plunge in BTC Price
Multinational financial institution Standard Chartered has made a surprising and alarming prediction about the value of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. According to the bank, the value of BTC may sink to about $5,000 in 2023 which is 70% less than its current price and 93% down from its all-time high in November 2021.
thecoinrise.com
FTX US Subsidiary LedgerX Has Potential Buyers
FTX’s digital currency futures and clearing house LedgerX is for sale and several cryptocurrency companies, including Blockchain.com, Gemini, Bitpanda, and Kalshi, have expressed interest in purchasing the business. The persons told Bloomberg that there could be more than half a dozen more potential purchasers for the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange,...
Retail Outlook: Heavy Headwinds Ahead
In the latest report from Coresight Research, Deborah Weinswig, chief executive officer and founder, is blunt about what 2023 has in store for retailers: the post-COVID-19 recovery was short-lived; the “roaring ’20s” never got off the ground, and the macroeconomic headwinds of 2022 will carry over into next year.
thecoinrise.com
Gemini Exchange is Seeking to Recover its Funds from Genesis
Gemini Trust Company, a digital exchange platform that permits users to trade cryptocurrencies said it is making attempts to recoup the $900 million loan it made to cryptocurrency broker Genesis and its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG). A report from the Financial Times revealed that Gemini’s attempt to recoup...
thecoinrise.com
Veteran Hedge Fund Manager Believes Bitcoin Will Replace Gold
One experienced hedge fund manager thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could one day replace gold and claims the price of the leading cryptocurrency will reach six figures. In a recent interview with Stansberry Research, Mark Yusko, a longtime hedge fund manager at Morgan Creek Digital, predicted that China will become the home of the next global reserve currency, but that Bitcoin (BTC) would replace it soon thereafter.
thecoinrise.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin At $500,000 But “Not In Five Years”
Mike Novogratz, a billionaire investor, has stated that he still expects Bitcoin (BTC) will be valued at $500,000 per coin in the future but added that due to the Federal Reserve and other central banks boosting interest rates to rein in inflation, the results might be late. In an interview...
thecoinrise.com
3AC Founders Accused of Irresponsibility For Shifting Blame to FTX
Founders of Singapore-based bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) have been accused of having more social media screen time instead of relating with its creditors about the liquidation. Markedly, the legal team in charge of the liquidation said that 3AC’s Kyle Davies and Su Zhu have refused to...
thecoinrise.com
Zipmex to sell 90% of its equity to V Ventures for $100M
After declaring bankruptcy, the South Asian cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is selling 90% of its equity to an existing investor at the company for about $100 million. There are still a lot of loose ends to tie up before the agreement can be confirmed. TheBlock, citing a source and several documents,...
thecoinrise.com
KuCoin Taps Mazar to Ascertain its Proof of Reserve
Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has passed an audit of its custodial assets and liabilities. A leading international accounting firm, Mazars conducted the audit in order to provide accuracy and transparency on users’ funds. According to the release by the exchange, the audit by the tax and advisory firm is to...
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase CEO Slams FTX Founder On Twitter
Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, has recently joined the vitriol by expressing his displeasure with the public’s blind faith in FTX founder SBF’s most recent statement. It is important to note that in November, when Sam Bankman Fried’s exchange fell apart and the community discovered his true colors, he replaced Do Kwon as the most discussed and, some would say, loathed individual in the bitcoin sector.
