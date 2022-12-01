FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Austen Harris Adams. Austen Adams is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Battery by Gassing. "Gassing” means intentionally placing, throwing, or causing to be placed or thrown upon the person of another, any human excrement or other bodily fluids, bodily substances, or any mixture containing human excrement, other bodily fluids, or bodily substances that results in actual contact with the person’s skin or membranes. A battery is in general a non-consensual touching, even if in this circumstance, you are not putting your hands on another person.

