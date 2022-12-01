Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot at hookah lounge in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 20’s was shot Sunday night after a disturbance at a Fresno business, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just before midnight officers responded to a hookah lounge near Blackstone and Shaw avenues. Officers say when they arrived they found multiple shell casings on the ground […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Austen Harris Adams
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Austen Harris Adams. Austen Adams is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Battery by Gassing. "Gassing” means intentionally placing, throwing, or causing to be placed or thrown upon the person of another, any human excrement or other bodily fluids, bodily substances, or any mixture containing human excrement, other bodily fluids, or bodily substances that results in actual contact with the person’s skin or membranes. A battery is in general a non-consensual touching, even if in this circumstance, you are not putting your hands on another person.
KMJ
Two Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, Money In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two men said on felony probation were arrested late Friday night in northwest Fresno. Fresno PD says officers were called to an apartment complex parking lot after learning someone had a gun in their waistband. There officers say they confirmed two men, one with an...
KMJ
Driver Wanted Following Hit And Run In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) —The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after...
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after CHP K9 finds hidden cocaine in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Bruce is back at it again, doing exactly what he does best: Catching bad guys in the act. According to CHP Merced, an officer and Bruce pulled someone over for a traffic violation. Officers say the driver, behind the wheel of a 2015 Ford...
thesungazette.com
Visalia man arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm
On Dec. 3, at 2:08 a.m., Visalia Police Officers were dispatched to the report of a man with a gun where shots had been fired at Tacon Madres at 2401 W. Caldwell, Visalia. Upon arrival officers located spent shell casings in front of the business. Officers received updated information that the subject with the gun was inside the business and was refusing to come out along with other patrons.
Witness video shows Fresno County Sheriff deputies tackling and striking suspected sideshow driver
A suspected sideshow driver is in custody and cell phone video obtained by Action News shows Fresno County deputies using force to take that suspect into custody.
Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
KMJ
Imposter Steals Fundraising Jars Meant For Loved One’s Cremation In Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fundraising jars to pay for a grandfather’s cremation have been stolen in Visalia. Gregory Bruce Paulson died on October 20, 2022, from cardiac arrest after suffering from other medical conditions, according to his wife Beverly Paulson. Beverly Paulson’s granddaughter had created eight to ten...
Man hit by truck in northwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 40’s was hit by a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was struck around 5:00 a.m. at Shaw and Brawley avenues. According to officials, the truck was headed east on Shaw Avenue when the man was hit just […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
KMJ
Fresno County Coroner’s Office ID’s Man Killed Following Collision Sunday
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was killed early Sunday morning following a collision in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says officers were called to Mt. Whitney and Fatima Avenues in the community of Laton regarding a collision around 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that...
KMPH.com
Yosemite Falls broken into on Blackstone Ave, business owners frustrated with crime
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Blackstone ave. strikes again having another small business vandalized. Yosemite Falls Cafe was broken into around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, one of its front glass windows was shattered with a larger rock. The spike in crime for businesses on Blackstone has business owners wondering if...
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Hanford shooting, no suspect arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday. According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. […]
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Chowchilla Police Department catches The Grinch
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — Some more holiday fun. The Chowchilla Police Department has finally caught The Grinch, who has been wreaking havoc on the town of Chowchilla. The mean green one has been threatening to ruin the Chowchilla Christmas Parade and tree lighting ceremony. Thanks to many tips from...
Man shot in the arm in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Hanford identified
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hanford has been identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford. Hanford police were called to the area of Phillips and Third Streets near Hwy 198 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a victim of a shooting.
Man killed in car crash near Reedley identified
Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a car crash near Reedley on Sunday morning.
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, December 4, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, December 4, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Man shot in northeast Fresno near Hoover High, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in northeast Fresno Friday morning. The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. near Third Street and Barstow Avenue across the street from Hoover High School. Police say the victim was a man in his 30s who was shot one time […]
Comments / 1