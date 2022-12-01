Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith

Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge.

Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office at 607-737-2948.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.