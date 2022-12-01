Read full article on original website
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin At $500,000 But “Not In Five Years”
Mike Novogratz, a billionaire investor, has stated that he still expects Bitcoin (BTC) will be valued at $500,000 per coin in the future but added that due to the Federal Reserve and other central banks boosting interest rates to rein in inflation, the results might be late. In an interview...
Veteran Hedge Fund Manager Believes Bitcoin Will Replace Gold
One experienced hedge fund manager thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could one day replace gold and claims the price of the leading cryptocurrency will reach six figures. In a recent interview with Stansberry Research, Mark Yusko, a longtime hedge fund manager at Morgan Creek Digital, predicted that China will become the home of the next global reserve currency, but that Bitcoin (BTC) would replace it soon thereafter.
KuCoin Taps Mazar to Ascertain its Proof of Reserve
Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has passed an audit of its custodial assets and liabilities. A leading international accounting firm, Mazars conducted the audit in order to provide accuracy and transparency on users’ funds. According to the release by the exchange, the audit by the tax and advisory firm is to...
U.S. crude output and petroleum demand to rise in 2022 - EIA
HOUSTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its forecast for this year's crude output growth marginally, while petroleum demand is likely to rise less than previously expected.
Zipmex to sell 90% of its equity to V Ventures for $100M
After declaring bankruptcy, the South Asian cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is selling 90% of its equity to an existing investor at the company for about $100 million. There are still a lot of loose ends to tie up before the agreement can be confirmed. TheBlock, citing a source and several documents,...
