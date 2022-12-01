ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Standard Chartered Predicts Further Plunge in BTC Price

Multinational financial institution Standard Chartered has made a surprising and alarming prediction about the value of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. According to the bank, the value of BTC may sink to about $5,000 in 2023 which is 70% less than its current price and 93% down from its all-time high in November 2021.
KuCoin Taps Mazar to Ascertain its Proof of Reserve

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has passed an audit of its custodial assets and liabilities. A leading international accounting firm, Mazars conducted the audit in order to provide accuracy and transparency on users’ funds. According to the release by the exchange, the audit by the tax and advisory firm is to...
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin At $500,000 But “Not In Five Years”

Mike Novogratz, a billionaire investor, has stated that he still expects Bitcoin (BTC) will be valued at $500,000 per coin in the future but added that due to the Federal Reserve and other central banks boosting interest rates to rein in inflation, the results might be late. In an interview...

