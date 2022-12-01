Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers found a way to boost human hearing without hearing aids
A group of researchers recently published an article in the Journal of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology looking into the ability to boost hearing in humans without having to rely on hearing aids. The study, which focused on improving hearing within noisy areas, presents a new training technique that you can use to help boost your listening ability.
Daily Herald
Savvy Senior: How to buy over-the-counter hearing aids
I’m interested in getting some of the new over-the-counter hearing aids that just became available a few month ago. Can you offer any tips to help me with this?. The new FDA approved over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids that started rolling out this fall are a real game changer for the roughly 48 million Americans with hearing loss. Adults with impaired hearing can now walk in and buy hearing aids at a pharmacy, big box chain, consumer electronics store or online, without a prescription and without consulting an audiologist.
Harvard Health
Should you get an over-the-counter hearing aid?
What the new hearing aid options mean for your ears and wallet. A change in FDA regulations has cleared the way for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. What does this mean for you if you’re among the approximately 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss? We asked Dr. James Naples, assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to help explain potential pros and cons.
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
It’s now a lot easier — and cheaper — for many hard-of-hearing Americans to get help. Hearing aids can now be sold without a prescription from a specialist. Over-the-counter, or OTC, hearing aids started hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids.
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from noninvasive magnetic brain stimulation
Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don’t work: Either they have minimal or no effect, or the side effects are intolerable. These patients have what is called treatment-resistant depression. One promising treatment for such patients is a type of brain stimulation therapy called transcranial magnetic stimulation. This treatment is not new; it has been around since 1995. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared transcranial magnetic...
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Hearing loss is far easier to treat than cognitive decline, experts say. And addressing the issue with tools like hearing aids may help prevent dementia, according to a new meta-analysis.
scitechdaily.com
Autism Breakthrough: New Treatment Significantly Improves Social Skills and Brain Function
The treatment caused neurological changes, including a decrease in inflammation and an increase in functionality, according to the researchers. A recent Tel Aviv University study found that pressure chamber therapy greatly improved social skills and the condition of the autistic brain. The research was carried out on autism animal models. The researchers discovered changes in the brain, including a decrease in neuroinflammation, which has been linked to autism. Furthermore, the social functioning of the animal models treated in the pressure chamber improved significantly. The success of the research has significant implications for the applicability and understanding of pressure chamber therapy as a treatment for autism.
MedicalXpress
Excess oxygen during surgery linked to higher risk of organ damage
Giving patients excess levels of oxygen during surgery is associated with a higher risk of subsequent kidney, heart, and lung injury, finds a large U.S. study published by The BMJ today. Although the absolute risk remains low, this study suggests it is time to reconsider the liberal use of oxygen...
Court fight as parents reject 'vaccinated blood' for sick N.Zealand baby
New Zealand authorities on Tuesday launched a battle for custody of an infant whose parents are blocking life-saving surgery because blood donors may have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The surgical procedure has been delayed because the baby's parents do not want any blood transfused that could have come from a donor vaccinated using mRNA vaccines.
sciencealert.com
Pumping Beats Threaten The Hearing of Nearly Half of All Teens And Young Adults
Music is an integral part of human life. It's all around us, just like sunshine, lifting our mood. We enjoy it so much that many of us take it with us everywhere on our phones or we spend weekends hitting the club scene, live-music venues or concerts. Meanwhile, many of...
verywellmind.com
What Is Nonverbal Learning Disability (NVLD)?
Nonverbal learning disability is a neurodevelopmental condition that is characterized by difficulties with visual-spatial processing, executive functioning, mathematical concepts, fine motor skills, and social skills. It is referred to as NVLD or NLD for short. People with nonverbal learning disabilities typically do not have difficulty in areas such as reading,...
Medical News Today
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
Phys.org
Researchers boost accuracy of home-based continuous glucose monitoring
Home-based continuous glucose monitoring for diabetics up to now has had to trade ease of use, low cost, and portability for a somewhat lower sensitivity—and thus accuracy—compared to similar systems in clinics or hospitals. A team of researchers has now developed a biosensor for such monitors that involves "zero-dimensional" quantum dots (QDs) and gold nanospheres (AuNSs), and no longer has to compromise on accuracy.
hcplive.com
Eyes with nAMD Treated with Ranibizumab Maintained Visual Acuity at SRF Resolution
A post-hoc analysis of the HARBOR trial suggest a greater proportion of ranibizumab-treated eyes with nAMD gained/maintained visual acuity at SRF resolution. New findings from a post hoc analysis of the phase 3 HARBOR trial indicate a greater proportion of eyes with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) treated with ranibizumab maintained or gained visual acuity at subretinal fluid (SRF) resolution.
cgtlive.com
OTOF Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Granted Orphan Drug Designation
Sensorion indicated it is still on track to submit a clinical trial application in the first half of next year. Sensorion’s OTOF-GT, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of otoferlin (OTOF) gene-mediated hearing loss, has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA.1. OTOF-GT functions by...
ajmc.com
ICYMI: Top Highlights From the 2022 Patient-Centered Oncology Care® Meeting
Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC), the premier multistakeholder cancer care meeting from The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), took place in Nashville, Tennessee, in mid-November, with 2 days of discussions on how to achieve the related goals of reducing health care disparities and eliminating barriers for patients.
AI Improving the Patient Experience of Cancer Care
For cancer patients and their loved ones, days, weeks, and months matter. In fact, anyone who has waited anxiously for test results or a treatment regimen to begin can attest that hours, or even minutes, will drag on with emotional heaviness. From a clinical standpoint as well, time to treatment significantly impacts outcomes. All suspected cancers should be ruled out or confirmed with a diagnosis so treatment can begin as soon as possible. Similarly, patients with incidental findings—masses or lesions detected by an imaging exam performed for an unrelated reason—who require follow-ups must not fall through the cracks of the system.
neurologylive.com
The Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System Provides Big Data to Answer Big Questions
Zachary Grinspan, MD, MS, a pediatric epilepsy specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine, in New York City, spoke about the analysis of large amounts of data on pediatric epilepsy at the 2022 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting. Pediatric epilepsy has been known to be associated with poor health-related quality of life...
labpulse.com
Adaptive Biotechnologies, collaborators to present data about NGS clinical utility in measuring minimal residual disease
Adaptive Biotechnologies on Monday announced that along with collaborators it will soon present data from more than 30 abstracts about the clinical utility of its next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based clonoSEQ assay in measuring minimal residual disease (MRD) in blood cancer patients. The abstracts will be presented at the 64th Annual Meeting...
First Patients in the World Treated with Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist
DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces the first three patients in the world have been treated with Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist, Abiomed’s newest heart pump for patients experiencing right heart failure. All three patients have now been successfully weaned off Impella support and two have already returned home with their native heart. The patients were treated at Hackensack University Medical Center/Hackensack Meridian Health in Hackensack, N.J., and Kingwood Medical Center in Kingwood, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005137/en/ Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Illustration (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0