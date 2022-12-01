Read full article on original website
As Christians enter the season of Advent, we at the University of Notre Dame join with the Church in this time of reflection and preparation for celebrating the birth of Christ. Flowing from our Catholic character, we also welcome and honor the faith traditions of all members of the Notre Dame family, believing that one of the essential tests of justice within any Christian community is its abiding spirit of inclusion. We seek to advance ecumenical and interfaith understanding, cooperation and welcome — at Notre Dame and around the world.
Video series highlights sacred, meaningful moments for Advent season
From life-changing experiences in the classroom and moments of stillness at the Grotto, to warm remembrances of friends and family, tales of sacred and meaningful moments abound at the University of Notre Dame. This Advent season, the Notre Dame Alumni Association invites members of the campus community, as well as the public, to share in such tales as part of Sacred Stories of Notre Dame, a series of daily video reflections from Notre Dame students, faculty, staff and alumni.
