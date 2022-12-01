Read full article on original website
WDTV
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive. Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that...
WDTV
WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems. West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it. The plan...
WDTV
All-inclusive playground coming to Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An all-inclusive playground is in the works at Mylan Park. SteppingStones, located in Mon County, is raising $2 million to build an all-inclusive playground for all ages. The playground will be easy access to anyone with a disability and will have a rubberized surface. The Mon...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Dec. 5
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses strategies for a volatile market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Sean Sikora
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sean Sikora with the Monongalia County Commission joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about getting broadband installed in Monongalia County and plans of an inclusive park in Morgantown. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Small Business Owner and Operator for Years, Thomas Allen "Tom" Rowh, Passes at 72
Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh, 72, of Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 18, 1949, a son of the late Arnett Allen and Ruth Ella Heater Rowh. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Rowh and his significant other, Kelly...
Last chance to talk about Corridor H
The public comments period for the Parsons to Davis section of Corridor H is coming to an end.
Miracle On Main Street brings the community together in downtown Weston
For four years, the Miracle On Main Street event has brought the local community together in downtown Weston.
WDTV
Fireball passes over Monongalia County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
WDTV
Concerned Biker Toy run held at Family Dollar in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Family Dollar in east Fairmont hosted the concerned biker toy run. The club collects toys to help with the Marion County Salvation Army angel tree program. All the toys collected will go to children and families in need. Many families may struggle to provide toys...
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint for this week in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave. near Crystal Springs on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
Construction is complete on North View Bridge in Clarksburg
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that all lanes of Route 50 near the North View Overpass Bridge were opened starting Friday.
House fire breaks out near Morgantown
A house fire has been reported at the intersection of Easton Hill and Point Marion in Morgantown.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Sleep Apnea
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Christopher Pham talks about sleep apnea. Watch the video above to learn more.
People line up in Bridgeport in spite of rain on their Christmas parade
The rain held off for a little while this morning, but it began to sprinkle just when the Bridgeport Christmas parade started.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Children’s hold toy drive for patients
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s held their annual toy drive at the Marriot Waterfront Sunday. As Christmas is fast approaching WVU Medicine Children’s collected toys to help benefit their patients. The toys provide comfort and joy to the patients. The toy drive also makes it easier...
wajr.com
Monday milling and paving will restrict one lane of I-79 Mon County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – The DOH plans to restrict the slow lane of I-79 southbound near the Pennsylvania state line for milling and paving Monday, Dec. 5. The work will be done between mile markers 157 and 158 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weather permitting. The work schedule...
WDTV
Beverly George Fleshman
Beverly George Fleshman, 74, formerly of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her residence in Fairmont. Beverly was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 28, 1948, a daughter of the late Charles and Vera B. Cochran George. She is survived by her son, Jason Fleshman...
WDTV
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help to help identify a man wanted for alleged criminal activity late last month. Bridgeport Police Officer Turner is hoping someone can identify the man shown in photos here. He is wanted on a misdemeanor destruction of property investigation.
