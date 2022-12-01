ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WDTV

New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive. Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that...
WDTV

WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems. West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it. The plan...
WDTV

All-inclusive playground coming to Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An all-inclusive playground is in the works at Mylan Park. SteppingStones, located in Mon County, is raising $2 million to build an all-inclusive playground for all ages. The playground will be easy access to anyone with a disability and will have a rubberized surface. The Mon...
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Dec. 5

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses strategies for a volatile market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Sean Sikora

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sean Sikora with the Monongalia County Commission joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about getting broadband installed in Monongalia County and plans of an inclusive park in Morgantown. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
WDTV

Concerned Biker Toy run held at Family Dollar in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Family Dollar in east Fairmont hosted the concerned biker toy run. The club collects toys to help with the Marion County Salvation Army angel tree program. All the toys collected will go to children and families in need. Many families may struggle to provide toys...
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint for this week in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave. near Crystal Springs on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
WDTV

WVU Medicine Health Report: Sleep Apnea

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Christopher Pham talks about sleep apnea. Watch the video above to learn more.
WDTV

WVU Medicine Children’s hold toy drive for patients

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s held their annual toy drive at the Marriot Waterfront Sunday. As Christmas is fast approaching WVU Medicine Children’s collected toys to help benefit their patients. The toys provide comfort and joy to the patients. The toy drive also makes it easier...
wajr.com

Monday milling and paving will restrict one lane of I-79 Mon County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – The DOH plans to restrict the slow lane of I-79 southbound near the Pennsylvania state line for milling and paving Monday, Dec. 5. The work will be done between mile markers 157 and 158 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weather permitting. The work schedule...
WDTV

Beverly George Fleshman

Beverly George Fleshman, 74, formerly of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her residence in Fairmont. Beverly was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 28, 1948, a daughter of the late Charles and Vera B. Cochran George. She is survived by her son, Jason Fleshman...
WDTV

BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help to help identify a man wanted for alleged criminal activity late last month. Bridgeport Police Officer Turner is hoping someone can identify the man shown in photos here. He is wanted on a misdemeanor destruction of property investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy