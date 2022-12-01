Donald Howard Asberry, 88, of Sullivan died Dec. 1, 2022, at Phelps Health Medical Group in Rolla. Mr. Asberry. He attended grade school in Ellington and soon went to work at the local sawmill. He later moved to St. Louis, where he worked various different jobs, including at Chrome Craft for more than two years. He spent the remainder of his career working for General Motors, retiring in 1987 after 30 years of service. In 1988, he accepted Christ into his heart and was baptized He loved music and playing guitar, especially old country and Christian music, and ran the sound at Landmark and Countryside Baptist Church for more than 30 years. He also engineered sound at Mt. Zion for some time. He was born May 10, 1934, in Ellington, the son of the late Grover and Nettie Lorene (Santhuff) Asberry and was raised by his grandparents, the late Burgess and Rosa Santhuff.

