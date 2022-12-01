Read full article on original website
Donald Howard Asberry, 88, Sullivan
Donald Howard Asberry, 88, of Sullivan died Dec. 1, 2022, at Phelps Health Medical Group in Rolla. Mr. Asberry. He attended grade school in Ellington and soon went to work at the local sawmill. He later moved to St. Louis, where he worked various different jobs, including at Chrome Craft for more than two years. He spent the remainder of his career working for General Motors, retiring in 1987 after 30 years of service. In 1988, he accepted Christ into his heart and was baptized He loved music and playing guitar, especially old country and Christian music, and ran the sound at Landmark and Countryside Baptist Church for more than 30 years. He also engineered sound at Mt. Zion for some time. He was born May 10, 1934, in Ellington, the son of the late Grover and Nettie Lorene (Santhuff) Asberry and was raised by his grandparents, the late Burgess and Rosa Santhuff.
Scott ‘Scotty’ Lucas, 68, Steelville
Scott “Scotty” Lucas, 68, Steelville, formerly of De Soto died Nov. 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Lucas was a retired passenger carman welder from Union Pacific Railroad. He moved to Steelville to spend his retirement fishing and spending time outdoors. Born Jan. 3, 1956, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Ruby E. (Lewis) and Norvel “Luke” Lucas.
Shane Michael McCay, 31, Nashville, Tenn.
Shane Michael McCay, 31, of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Arnold died Nov. 25, 2022, at his parents’ home in Barnhart. Mr. McCay was an IT specialist for Pillsbury Law. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Arnold. He enjoyed Cardinals baseball, pinball, music, PC gaming and spending time with his family and friends. He had moved to Nashville in February 2022 and enjoyed exploring the city. Born in St. Louis, he was the son of Kristine and David Fears of Barnhart.
Jerry Donald Ellis, 74, De Soto
Jerry Donald Ellis, 74, of De Soto died Nov. 29, 2022, in Festus. Born March 6, 1948, in Murphysboro, Ill., he was the son of the late Alice (Boyer) and Daniel E. Ellis. Mr. Ellis was a truck driver for Thyssen Krupp. He was a member of YMCA, where he had several close friends. He enjoyed having coffee with his friends, playing pickleball, building model planes and spending time with his puppy, Buddy.
Manda 'Butch' Downey, Catawissa
Manda “Butch” Downey of Catawissa died Nov. 25, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Downey was a member of Bethesda General Baptist Church in Imperial. Born Jan. 17, 1944, in Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Mattie (Pickard) and Turner Brewer. She is survived by her husband...
Mark L. Michael Sr., 73, Festus
Mark L. Michael Sr., 73, of Festus died Nov. 19, 2022, at Festus Manor. Mr. Michael was a well digger for Scott’s Drilling and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Born March 5, 1949, in Festus, he was the son of the late Velma “Betty” (Pariset) and Earl Michael.
Leona R. Wilson, 90, Arnold
Leona R. (Hartje) Wilson, 90, of Arnold died Dec. 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband: Delbert Wilson. She is survived by three children: Deborah (Paul) Wagner, Pamela (Wayne) George and Randall (Dana) Wilson; five grandchildren: Sandra (Grant Martin) Wagner, Jeffery Wagner, Kristi, Kerry and Kurt Wilson; two great-grandchildren: Sidney and Kendall; three siblings-in-law: Dorothy Wilson, Maydell Ernsting and Darlene (Kenny) Lohman; two cousins: Margaret and Linda Knop; and numerous family members and friends.
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Beck, 92, Crystal City
Gerald “Jerry” Beck, 92, of Crystal City died Nov. 30, 2022, at his home. Mr. Beck was a retired a welder from LaRoche Industries who served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City and a life member of the Festus-Crystal City Elks. Born Oct. 12, 1930, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Myrtle (Thomure) and Alvin Beck.
Get tickets for the Dec. 16 Holiday Dinner
Tickets are on sale now for the Leader Holiday Dinner, which is returning to Jefferson College after a two-year hiatus. This year’s event is slated for Friday, Dec. 16, in the Field House on the Hillsboro campus. Tickets cost $25 per person and include a six-course meal, live music,...
Carol Jean Linhorst, 72, St. Louis
Carol Jean Linhorst, 72, of St. Louis died Dec. 1, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in De Soto. Mrs. Linhorst was a controller for CPI Corp. in St. Louis. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ferguson. Born Feb. 15, 1950, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Meta (Schulz) and Melvin Ernest Linhorst.
James Michael Fiedler, 45, Festus
James Michael Fiedler, 45, of Festus died Nov. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Fielder was an operations manager for Liguori Publications. He enjoyed beekeeping, gardening, animals, cooking and photography. He loved children and had a strong faith and loved being a father and husband. Born March 21, 1977, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Jodi (Baum) and Robert Lee Fiedler.
Michaelene A. Sexton, 54, Dittmer
Michaelene A. Sexton, 54, of Dittmer died Dec. 2, 2022, at her home. Ms. Sexton often babysat for friends and family and enjoyed sitting on her deck to listen to passing animals, camping, motorcycling and scrapbooking. She adored her nieces and nephews. Born Sept. 1, 1968, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Valerie (Edwards) Moyer and Bruce Sexton.
Mary ‘Jane’ Oberbeck, 67, De Soto
Mary “Jane” Oberbeck, 67, of De Soto died Nov. 28, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. Mrs. Oberbeck was a registered nurse for 47 years. She was a graduate of Maplewood High School and the Burge School of Nursing in Springfield, after which she worked at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in the intensive care, operating room, emergency room and cardiac rehab ward. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting blankets and pillows, and attending her granddaughters’ soccer games and dance recitals. Born April 14, 1955, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Adeline (Nadler) and Robert Martin.
Jessica Katelynn Main, 24, Arnold
Jessica Katelynn Main, 24, of Arnold died Dec. 2, 2022, in St. Louis. Born July 20, 1998, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Joyce (Allen) Main of Arnold and the late Larry Main. She was preceded in death by six siblings: Robin (Robert) House, Kris (Brad) Layton, Dana...
Books Galore to close soon
Books Galore, 411 W. Main St., in Festus will close its doors this month, after 25 years in business in southern Jefferson County. John Gilbert, 57, and his wife, Kendall Gilbert, 56, of De Soto own and operate the store. They said they plan to shutter it around Dec. 17.
Pair arrested in Imperial in connection with stolen car
A 45-year-old Warrenton man and a 37-year-old Imperial woman were arrested in Imperial after they allegedly were found in a 2015 Nissan Sentra that had been reported stolen out of Carlinville, Ill., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy saw the car just before noon on Nov. 1...
Diana Jean Daniels, 76, High Ridge
Diana Jean Daniels, 76, of High Ridge died Nov. 30, 2022. Mrs. Daniels was a loan processor. A graduate of Bayless High School, she was known for organizing family gatherings and outings. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to the Lake of the Ozarks, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. She enjoyed cross-country RVing, motorcycling and gardening. Born Oct. 19, 1946, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Juanita (Clermont) and Howard Schuttner.
Terry Alan White, 68, De Soto
Terry Alan White, 68, of De Soto died Dec. 1, 2022, in his home. Mr. White worked as an installer for telecommunication companies. Born Sept. 25, 1954, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Mary Katherine (Barnes) and John Kenneth White Sr. He is survived by a...
Box truck stolen from outside Imperial home
A pickup recently was stolen from outside a home in the 2500 block of Golden Gate Drive in Imperial. The white 2007 Ford F-450 box truck was valued at about $5,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The truck was stolen during the overnight hours between Oct. 29 and...
Arnold Kiwanis Giving and Light Fair set for Dec. 4
The Kiwanis Club of Arnold will hold its sixth annual Giving and Light Fair from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Fox C-6 Service Center, 849 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. No admission will be charged, but the club asks attendees to donate an unwrapped toy, nonperishable food item or paper product to be donated to those in need. The toys will be distributed to Fox C-6 elementary schools or the Hand ’n Hand Pregnancy Help Center in Barnhart. Food items will be given to the Arnold Food Pantry, and paper products will be donated to the Women’s Crisis Nursery at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, fair organizer and Kiwanis member Carole Yount said.
