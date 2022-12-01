Read full article on original website
Campus Times
Life and college students: a mutual hatred
There are only three states of being that you may inhabit as a college student. One: Oh god I hate everyone why do I go here. Two: Oh god everyone hates me what am I doing with my life. Three: Wait, I’m actually fine at the moment? (If you experience the lattermost regularly, I would like to put you in a jar and study you.)
Campus Times
How to avoid the pitfall of SAD
December has finally arrived, and winter break is right around the corner! New Yorkers are all preparing mentally for winter, as we know just how bad the snowstorms can get. New York is known for its brutal winters, as the state has the highest average snowfall in the US. While I’m not originally from New York, I have lived in upstate New York for 11 years. I’ve definitely had my fair share of winter struggles — plowing the driveway, walking through knee-high snow, shuddering through below-freezing temperatures, high winds, hail, icy roads, road accidents, frozen windshield wipers, not to mention carrying around tons of winter gear.
Brother Murphy Coat Drive gives free gloves, coats to Rochester youth
Murphy said the reaction from recipients can be overwhelming.
This $3 'Tropical Vacation' In Rochester, NY Is Almost Too Good to Be True
It might not be paradise, but we'll take it.
rochesterfirst.com
Friend for Life: Meet Taz!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Please give a warm welcome to Taz!. Taz is a calm and collected cat and is looking for a calm, retirement home. If you are looking for a furry, feline friend to share the couch with, who takes afternoon naps, and enjoys snack time — Taz is for you! Since his personality is developed, you’ll know if he fits right in.
westsidenewsny.com
Be a part of a community poem reflecting on the pandemic
I was recently invited to watch a National Geographic documentary about the pandemic shown at the Dryden Theatre in Rochester. It is entitled, The First Wave, a film by Matthew Heineman (US 2021, 93 min.) Here is the synopsis that was shared with me:. Given remarkable access to a New...
Sunrise Smart Start: Church demolition, Whole Foods lawsuit
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 5, 2022.
websterontheweb.com
Webster’s windy Winter Wonderland in photos
Maybe — just maybe — one year soon, it will actually be snowing during the Village of Webster’s winter celebration. Now, I’m not wishing for a blizzard, but a gentle flurry and a light dusting of snow on the sidewalks would certainly add to the festive holiday atmosphere that the Business Improvement District (BID) works so hard to present during this annual event. But no, this year we got high winds, strong enough to drive most of the planned activities indoors, and managed to cancel a few of them. (I guess we should be happy it wasn’t pouring rain.)
wdkx.com
Legal Battle Over Brighton Whole Foods Begins
If you’ve driven down Monroe recently, you probably have noticed the vacant plaza that has been slowly building for what feels like forever. Well, this week, the to build or not to build topic is finally coming to light as Brighton residents fight on whether or not Whole Foods will exist.
Rochester LGBTQ community stands against hate with vigil for Club Q victims
Any hate crime against the LGBTQ Community in any part of the country is personal for those around Rochester who also identify or are allies to this group.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton High School sophomore to compete in Prix de Lausanne ballet competition
Madison Bevilacqua, a sophomore at Hilton High School, put on her first ballet shoes at age three. Since then she has competed with dancers from around the country and around the world in the Youth America Grand Prix, American Dance Competition/Youth International Ballet Competition, New York City Dance Alliance as well as several local competitions. Where is she headed next? At the end of January, Madison will travel to Switzerland to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne.
westsidenewsny.com
Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant
The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
WHEC TV-10
RIT students work with local students at community arts event
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- RIT’s School of Art, and the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, came together on Saturday to host a community art event at the David Gantt Recreation Center on North Street. Kids and their families practiced painting, printmaking, and face-painting with students from RIT’s Art Education Program.
Campus Times
Understanding our complicity in white supremacy with Dr. Belew
A monthly platform for authentic and diverse discussion surrounding topics concerning social change, equity, and inclusion in the communities around us, Rochester’s Equity and Access Leadership Conversations (REAL Conversations) continues to serve as an excellent public avenue for knowledge and self-examination. This past Thursday, REAL Conversations hosted speaker Dr. Kathleen Belew, an associate professor at Northwestern University, for a provoking discussion titled “Understanding White Supremacy: Decoding the Actions of the White Power Movement.” Dr. Belew reminds us all that understanding our involvement in the perpetuation of white supremacy — and, subsequently, the pillars of American society that permit the reproduction of injustice — is the first step in creating social change.
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
Brighton Whole Foods: Last lawsuit begins Monday
Down Monroe Avenue from Twelve Corners, about 5% of Whole Foods Plaza is currently operational.
Hearing and Speech Center, Monroe Co. hold free hearing checks
Greg Horton, Director of Audiology at Rochester Hearing and Speech Center, said the checks are vital to maintaining hearing as we age.
13 WHAM
Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas
Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...
