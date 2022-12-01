Read full article on original website
lebtown.com
Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court
Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
Commissioners say recount of 2020 votes should end election debate
Williamsport, Pa. — A final vote on the 2020 election recount has been postponed after Lycoming county officials said the public wasn't notified in advance of the meeting. Even as commissioners made plans to move forward with the recount, Chairman Scott Metzger said he resented having to defend the integrity of the county's results. "I resent it, because we’ve got honest people in Lycoming County," he said. "And yet now...
Special election for Gordner's state Senate seat set
Mountain Top and other parts of Luzerne County won’t be without a state senator for too long, following the resignation of the man who was to represent those regions, Republican John Gordner of Berwick. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday signed a writ scheduling a special election for Jan. 31 for the 27th state Senate District seat. The person elected will serve the final two years of Gordner’s term, through...
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
local21news.com
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Farm Show announces 2023 national anthem singers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the singers who won the National Anthem Contest and who will be performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. There were many winners representing the Midstate, however, the winner with the...
abc27.com
Cumberland Valley teacher represents Midstate at Pa. ‘Teacher of the Year’ ceremony
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania named its “Teacher of the Year” today. On, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, 12 nominees for the award gathered in Hershey for the ceremony. This year’s top teacher is Ryan D. Hardesty who teaches at Blackhawk School District in Beaver County. Cumberland...
Luzerne County set to vote on election board member removal
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the removal of a county election board member, according to an updated agenda posting on the county website Monday. The name of the board member is blank, but several county officials speaking...
Fairfield Sun Times
America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly
This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
Carroll bows out as state rep. after 16 years
HUGHESTOWN – As the saying goes, “All good things come to an end,” and for Michael Carroll, his time has come to an end as a
lycolaw.org
Seven Attorneys Admitted to Practice in Lycoming County
On December 1, 2022, the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas admitted seven new lawyers to the practice of law in the county. Although the ceremony is no longer required in the era of statewide admission, Lycoming County has continued this practice as a way to introduce attorneys to the Bench and Bar of the county.
WFMZ-TV Online
One Election Day investigation ongoing; one on hold for now
Luzerne County’s internal investigation into a ballot paper shortage on Election Day last month will wait until the district attorney’s office completes its investigation, acting county Manager Brian Swetz said Sunday. The shortage of paper to print ballots impacted dozens of polling sites throughout the county for the...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
Fire guts home in Luzerne County
HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning. It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier...
Penn College announces Jeff Wheeland's successor on Board of Directors
Williamsport, Pa. — State Representative Jeff Wheeland is retiring from his 83rd District seat and will be leaving the Penn College Board of Directors. He was originally appointed to the position in November of 2020. Penn College’s bylaws call for its 11-member Board of Directors to include a state representative appointed by the Speaker of the House and a state senator appointed by the Senate President Pro Tempore. State Representative...
WGAL
One-on-one interview with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up his second term in office and he sat down with WGAL to talk about his time in the state's top post. News 8's Tom Lehman spoke with the governor and plans to post more in-depth pieces with the governor next week. The wide-ranging interview touched on a number of topics, including how he's changed as governor since being sworn into office in 2015. Before becoming governor, Wolf ran a lumber and construction products distribution business.
FOX43.com
Online auctions to liquidate items of former Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg, Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Items from the former Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg will be liquidated in a series of upcoming auctions, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish announced Monday. The Parish received the assets of the Fetherston Trust, which included the Packwood House Museum, in September as part of...
Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
Inmate at state prison in Centre County dies, troopers investigating
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway at the state prison in Benner Township after an inmate died Monday morning. According to a news release by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), 35-year-old Ramon Ortiz was found unresponsive in his cell at about 12:18 a.m. After Ortiz was found, emergency personnel were called, and […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. court dismisses school mask mandate lawsuit
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging mask mandates that had been in place in Parkland, Stroudsburg and several other school districts. The lawsuit was filed early this year by a group of parents on behalf of their children. They argue the school districts...
