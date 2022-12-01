Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
OKC Charter School Making Changes After Student Struck By Driver
After a student was hit by a car walking to class at John Rex Charter School, the school said it is working to make changes to prevent another incident. The child sustained minor injuries, but now the school said it is making adjustments. The elementary school, located at the intersection...
KOCO
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
stillwaterliving.com
Groundbreaking Celebrates Construction of Stillwater Community Center Accessibility Improvements
The City of Stillwater and Stillwater Community Center Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 7 to mark the beginning of work on improvements that will make the Stillwater Community Center more accessible for the entire community. The south parking lot is closed and construction fencing has been installed so demolition...
OKC Boathouse District prepares the lights for the holiday river parade
Get your ready to show off some holiday spirit today as, RIVERSPORT is bringing back an Oklahoma City family favorite - Holiday River Parade!
pryorinfopub.com
Oklahoma AG opens door for tax dollars for religious charter schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is expected to seek permission to run a virtual statewide charter school following the release of an opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday. O’Connor wrote that pursuant to three U.S. Supreme Court opinions, the nonsectarian and nonreligious...
Deer Creek staff member arrested after allegedly having ‘inappropriate communication’ with student
A staff member at the Deer Creek School District was taken into custody Friday after an alleged 'inappropriate communication' with a student.
Oklahoma City doctor discusses RSV’s threat to older adults
Viruses are spreading like wildfire across the country right now - including one most people associate with young children: respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV.
KOCO
Construction worker in critical condition after falling down vent in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A construction worker is in critical condition after falling down a vent in Oklahoma City. Fire officials told KOCO 5 the adult male is believed to have fallen more than 30 feet. KOCO 5 saw fire crews going in and out of the Nicholson Tower at 13th Street and Kelley Avenue, on OU Health’s campus.
A tour of Victorian Christmas in Guthrie
Guthrie's Victorian history isn't so much frozen now as warm and fuzzy in our holiday memories.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment
MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
news9.com
Oklahoma County Detention Center CEO Williams Resigns
The CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Greg Williams, resigned Monday from his position at the Monday meeting of the county Criminal Justice Authority, also called the Jail Trust. Williams has led the jail administration since 2019, when Oklahoma County took over operations of the facility from the Oklahoma...
News On 6
QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations
Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...
yukonprogressnews.com
‘Hit the road, Jack!’
Family, friends, attorneys, fellow judges and district court personnel converged on courtroom one at the Canadian County to bid farewell to Jack McCurdy II. The Yukon native has retired after 39 years in the legal profession, the last four as a Canadian County district judge. During a Nov. 28th retirement...
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
Veteran tiny homes project has residents concerned
A debate is unfolding in a historic northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood over a proposed residential project for homeless veterans.
Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. Police said 52-year-old Eric Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found...
news9.com
Sleigh Bells Market Returns To OKC Farmers Public Market
Returning for their sixth year, the Oklahoma City Sleigh Bells Market kicks off Sunday afternoon. The event is being hosted at the Farmers Public Market from 12 to 5 p.m. People can expect numerous vendors and shopping, and admission is completely free.
okcfox.com
Federal case filed against former Wewoka principal, school district
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Wewoka Middle School principal now faces a federal lawsuit. Cody Barlow was arrested in October on child sex assault charges. Fox 25 spoke with attorney Ross Leonoudakis, who's suing Barlow and the school district. Attorneys in Oklahoma City and Austin, Texas are representing...
news9.com
Holiday Markets Happening Across OKC Metro
This will be a busy weekend for holiday markets across the metro. The First Americans Museum is hosting a winter market that’ll feature work from 50 Native American artists Saturday afternoon. The "Sleigh Bells Market" will take over the downtown Farmers Market on Sunday. Each weekend until Dec. 18,...
news9.com
3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash
Firefighters are at the scene of a deadly plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon. Firefighters have confirmed that three people were found dead at the scene of the crash near Northwest 23rd Street and Cimarron Road. Crews are using drones with infrared technology to search the surrounding area to ensure there are no more victims. When firefighters arrived the aircraft was still on fire but OKCFD says the fires are out now.
Comments / 4