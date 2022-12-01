Read full article on original website
NFL
Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory. Indy turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the final quarter. It started with...
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
NFL
Biggest Takeaways, Top Fantasy Performers and Disappointments from Week 13
Michael F. Florio and Marcas Grant discuss waiver wire targets, fantasy mistakes, biggest takeaways, top performers and disappointments from Week 13. (Talent: Michael F. Florio, Marcas Grant)
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Buccaneers' win over Saints on Monday night
Tom Brady does it again. For 55 minutes Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely maintained a pulse. Tampa Bay had just 196 yards of total offense prior to its final two scoring drives, was struggling to muster much of anything offensively and punted twice earlier in the fourth quarter, including once from New Orleans' 40-yard line, eliciting a shower of boos from the fans before many headed for the exits. Then, with their backs against the wall, Brady and the Buccaneers woke up, covering 91 yards in 10 plays and 63 yards in 11 plays, doing all of it in less than five minutes of game time. Those five minutes were just enough for Brady to lead yet another comeback, taking what was a nightmarish, depressing night in Tampa and turning it into a joyous occasion like only Brady can. The 45-year-old has already done this once back in Week 9, leading a frantic comeback in a 16-13 win over the Rams. This time around, the Buccaneers needed 17 points to win, and Brady once again delivered.
NFL
The First Read, Week 14: Five things we know (and five we don't) as season heats up; updated MVP ranks
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- A familiar name back in the MVP conversation. But first, a look at what we know and what we don't know with five weeks...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 14 waiver wire
Injuries are everywhere in Week 13. Six teams are on bye in Week 14. Fantasy playoffs are mere days away. It would be a brilliant week for a hearty, voluminous waiver wire. Breakout stars everywhere. Season saviors from the dredges of NFL depth charts. Yes?. Welp. I'm not going to...
NFL
Tom Brady leads record 44th fourth-quarter comeback to propel Buccaneers past Saints: 'Just like we drew it up'
In the aftermath of a game-opening field goal drive, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense went silent. Often looking frustrated on the field and sideline as passes were dropped and drives went awry, Tom Brady and his Buccaneers faced a seemingly insurmountable 13-pound deficit with 5:21 to play. That's when vintage...
NFL
Eli Manning to coach NFC vs. brother Peyton's AFC in first-ever Pro Bowl Games
Eli Manning will officially oppose brother Peyton as head coaches of the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. Announced during Week 13's Monday night Manningcast, Eli will coach the NFC against Peyton's AFC. Taking place in Las Vegas in February, the first-ever Pro Bowl Games will be a week-long celebration of player...
NFL
Panthers release Baker Mayfield; could Niners claim QB off waivers?
Baker Mayfield's bye week ended with a fresh need for a moving truck. The Panthers released the quarterback on Monday morning, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the roster news, and Mayfield will now hit the waiver wire. Mayfield's release came at the request of the...
NFL
NFL announces Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network
The NFL has announced updates to the Week 15 schedule. NFL Network will broadcast a tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 1 p.m. ET, with the Indianapolis Colts traveling to face the first-place Minnesota Vikings. The matchup between the Colts and the Vikings will also be available on local broadcast stations in Indianapolis (WXIN) and Minneapolis (KSTP).
NFL
College Football Playoff: NFL draft takeaways from semifinal matchups reveal
The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its final rankings on Sunday, with Ohio State replacing USC in the top four after the Trojans' loss to Utah in Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game. The national semifinal matchups, which will be held on Dec. 31:. Fiesta Bowl: Michigan (No. 2) vs. TCU...
NFL
NFL teams doing homework on Jim Harbaugh as potential head coaching candidate
After he interviewed for the Vikings' head coaching job last winter, Jim Harbaugh said he was closing the door on a possible return to the NFL. The NFL, it seems, isn't ready to close the door on Harbaugh. Sources say multiple NFL teams have been doing background work recently on...
NFL
Packers coach Matt LaFleur 'absolutely' wants Aaron Rodgers back for 2023
Entrenched in a disappointing season, Green Bay is on the outside looking in entering its Week 14 bye with a 5-8 record, and questions about next year, premature or not, are already being asked despite the Packers not being eliminated from playoff contention. Aaron Rodgers piqued the interest for that...
NFL
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says blowout loss to Lions was 'embarrassing'
The young Jacksonville Jaguars are still trying to figure out how to play at a consistently high level. Following their upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, the Jags went to Detroit and got destroyed, losing 40-14. "It's embarrassing, honestly, what we put out there in such a...
NFL
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba won't play in College Playoff, intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba announced on Monday that he has played his final game for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba, who was limited to just three games this season due to a hamstring injury, shared the news on social media, stating that it was determined after consulting with his doctors that he would not be able to play in Ohio State's College Football Playoff matchup against Georgia on Dec. 31.
NFL
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo exits with ankle injury in first half of win over Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo was carted to the locker room at Levi's Stadium following the 49ers' first possession. Garoppolo initially was deemed questionable to return, but he was later downgraded to out before halftime.
NFL
Dolphins sign veteran OT Eric Fisher; Austin Jackson headed to injured reserve
Eric Fisher is returning for another run at a Super Bowl. The veteran offensive tackle signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, the team announced. Tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) was also placed on injured reserve. Fisher, the 2013 No. 1 overall pick who spent his first eight seasons with the...
NFL
Mike Vrabel, Titans 'at a crossroads' after back-to-back losses: 'It's a critical time for us'
The Tennessee Titans lost their second straight game to a playoff contender Sunday, getting steamrolled by the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Mike Vrabel said after the 35-10 defeat that if his club isn't careful, it could slide into oblivion. "I think we're at a crossroads," Vrabel said. "I told the team...
NFL
Najee Harris | My Cause My Cleats
Last week, players all over the NFL wore customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Steelers Running Back Najee Harris' organization Da Bigger Picture is providing kids' tools for better education, addressing homelessness, and more. Text "MCMC" to 635635 to hear players' stories, bid on their custom cleats for charity, and learn more about how they're making a difference in their communities.
