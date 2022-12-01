DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.

1 DAY AGO