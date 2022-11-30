ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
 6 days ago

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty / Samuel L. Jackson


Samuel L. Jackson had thoughts on Quentin Tarantino’s unwanted opinion on actors who star in Marvel Studios movies.

Nothing grinds white movie directors’ gears more than the popularity of comic book movies, mainly Marvel Studios films. Quentin Tarantino, who has a penchant for abusing the N-word in his films , is the latest director to gripe about superhero films.

In a recent episode of the 2 Bears,1 Cave podcast, Tarantino dropped a ridiculous hot take claiming actors who star in the film become obsolete.

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Speaking on The View , Samuel L. Jackson, who has starred in multiple Tarantino films and numerous Marvel Studios movies, talked about the director’s comments.

“It takes an actor to be those particular characters,” Jackson said when asked about Tarantino’s comments. “And the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?”

“So, it’s not a big controversy for me to know that, well, apparently, these actors are movie stars,” he added. “You know, Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that. And he’s a movie star,” he continued.

Simu Liu Had Something To Say To Quentin Tarantino Before Samuel L. Jackson

Simu Liu has become a household name thanks to his breakout performance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He also clapped back at Tarantino.

“If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” Liu wrote on Twitter . “I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too.. but it was white as hell.”

Where’s the lie?

We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on.

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty

The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

