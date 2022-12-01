ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
CNN

Feet of snow for the West this weekend

Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued

LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters.    The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
iheart.com

'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight

Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town. A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Outsider.com

Lake Mead’s Dire Situation May Be Getting Much Worse: Here’s Why

As operations halted at one of Spain’s largest hydropower plants due to drought-stricken conditions, it highlights an ongoing problem at Nevada’s Lake Mead. According to Bloomberg, the Spanish electric utility company Endesa SA has shut down its facility after its water levels receded below 23 percent. This is below the minimum to produce electricity. The plant first opened in 1966 and, up until now, has never stopped operations.
The Weather Channel

Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives

The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay

DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy