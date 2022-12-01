Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade Featured Over 100 Floats
Over 100 floats, two marching bands and a ton of memories were all a part of the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022!. The theme was Toyland and it was led by Grand Marshal Martin Garber who was driven by Kevin Potter in a 1958 Skyline Retractable. Even more special for Martin, it was also his birthday!
KTUL
Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Okmulgee County DA speaks out after charging Joe Kennedy with 4 counts of first degree murder
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Warning: this article contains graphic updates from the investigation. UPDATE, 12/5/2022: Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski offered a detailed timeline following the arraignment of Joe Kennedy. Officers from multiple agencies assisted with the investigation, which added to more than 1,000 manhours. Autopsy results show that...
familytravelgo.com
The Christmas Wonderland – Everything you need to know about Tulsas big indoor Christmas Event
The Christmas Wonderland is an amazing indoor Christmas event taking up the whole second floor of the Promenade Mall. It’s an indoor Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Inside they have many rooms with different fun Christmas Activities. Our family had a wonderful time enjoying the many activities. Some...
KTUL
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
moreclaremore.com
Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic
What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
KOKI FOX 23
BA students honor fallen Oklahoma servicemembers with a Christmas tree at the state capitol building
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Students at the Broken Arrow Vanguard Academy created a project to honor Oklahoma veterans that will be on display at the Oklahoma Capitol Building. The students partnered with Survivor Outreach Services of Oklahoma to make a 12-foot tree display at the capitol building. The display...
Oklahoma man confesses to brutal murders after disappearance
An alleged confession in the brutal murders of four men in Okmulgee County has been released. Newly unsealed court documents reveal that 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy told a friend that he killed the men and cut them up after they had stolen from him.
fourstateshomepage.com
Over 2,500 turn out for the Picher Christmas parade
PICHER, Okla. – An Ottawa County ghost town came alive on Saturday as hundreds of people gathered for the eighth annual Picher Christmas parade. “It’s one of the biggest parades we have had in a long time,” said Sherri Mills, parade organizer. “Most people tell me ‘We just love being in the Picher parade.’”
KOKI FOX 23
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
Clint Black cancels Tulsa tour stop
Clint Black’s concert scheduled for Friday night at Tulsa Theater has been canceled. In a Facebook post shared by Clint Black, the venue said illness was the reason for the cancellation. “Due to the seasonal bug hitting the touring party, the Clint Black concert, featuring Lisa Hartman Black scheduled...
Muskogee Man Opens Sober House To Help Others Struggling
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A Green Country man who has battled addiction is now helping others, after opening a sober house in Muskogee. News On 6's Ryan Gillin showed us how the house is giving people a second chance at life.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
KOKI FOX 23
Bixby Police and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partner for Shop with a Cop event
BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department (BPD) and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) partnered with each other for a Shop with a Cop event on Sat, Dec. 3. The event lasted from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Walmart near E. 111th St. and S. memorial Dr.
familytravelgo.com
Tulsa Holiday Zipline – Everything you need to know
Every holiday season Post Oak Canopy Tours puts on a magical Christmas experience. It’s a Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Not only do they have a fun zipline over beautiful Christmas lights, they also have an adventure ropes course, a great selection of yard games, free hot chocolate, a food vendor and more all in the midst of Christmas lights.
Tulsa Animal Shelter Running 'Home For The Paw-lidays' Event
Tulsa Animal Welfare hopes you'll bring home a new pet for the holidays and is waiving all adoption fees. The city said the shelter is dangerously over capacity. That's why it's running its "Home for the Paw-lidays" event, where all adoptions are free until the end of the year. If...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
News On 6
Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police. This is a developing...
okcfox.com
Woman life-flighted to Tulsa hospital after ejected from sun-roof in rollover accident
FAIRFAX, Okla. (KOKH) — A woman was life-flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa after she was discovered ejected from her car through the sun-roof of her vehicle in a car accident on Wednesday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the woman was on her way to work, traveling...
Two arrested after Game Wardens find illegal deer head
FORAKER, Okla. — Two men were arrested after the Oklahoma Game Wardens found an illegal deer head in their possession, according to the Oklahoma Game Wardens. In a social media post, the Oklahoma Game Wardens said two wardens “caught up with some notorious wildlife violators in Osage County.”
