bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade Featured Over 100 Floats

Over 100 floats, two marching bands and a ton of memories were all a part of the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022!. The theme was Toyland and it was led by Grand Marshal Martin Garber who was driven by Kevin Potter in a 1958 Skyline Retractable. Even more special for Martin, it was also his birthday!
KTUL

Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee County DA speaks out after charging Joe Kennedy with 4 counts of first degree murder

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Warning: this article contains graphic updates from the investigation. UPDATE, 12/5/2022: Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski offered a detailed timeline following the arraignment of Joe Kennedy. Officers from multiple agencies assisted with the investigation, which added to more than 1,000 manhours. Autopsy results show that...
moreclaremore.com

Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic

What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
KFOR

Oklahoma man confesses to brutal murders after disappearance

An alleged confession in the brutal murders of four men in Okmulgee County has been released. Newly unsealed court documents reveal that 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy told a friend that he killed the men and cut them up after they had stolen from him.
fourstateshomepage.com

Over 2,500 turn out for the Picher Christmas parade

PICHER, Okla. – An Ottawa County ghost town came alive on Saturday as hundreds of people gathered for the eighth annual Picher Christmas parade. “It’s one of the biggest parades we have had in a long time,” said Sherri Mills, parade organizer. “Most people tell me ‘We just love being in the Picher parade.’”
KOKI FOX 23

Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
KRMG

Clint Black cancels Tulsa tour stop

Clint Black’s concert scheduled for Friday night at Tulsa Theater has been canceled. In a Facebook post shared by Clint Black, the venue said illness was the reason for the cancellation. “Due to the seasonal bug hitting the touring party, the Clint Black concert, featuring Lisa Hartman Black scheduled...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
familytravelgo.com

Tulsa Holiday Zipline – Everything you need to know

Every holiday season Post Oak Canopy Tours puts on a magical Christmas experience. It’s a Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Not only do they have a fun zipline over beautiful Christmas lights, they also have an adventure ropes course, a great selection of yard games, free hot chocolate, a food vendor and more all in the midst of Christmas lights.
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
News On 6

Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police. This is a developing...
KRMG

Two arrested after Game Wardens find illegal deer head

FORAKER, Okla. — Two men were arrested after the Oklahoma Game Wardens found an illegal deer head in their possession, according to the Oklahoma Game Wardens. In a social media post, the Oklahoma Game Wardens said two wardens “caught up with some notorious wildlife violators in Osage County.”

