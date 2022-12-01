Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused In Assault, Burglary At Local Apartment Building
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old Jamestown man is accused of assaulting a person with a knife during a burglary at a local apartment building. Jamestown Police arrested Raushaun Smith following the alleged crime at the Parkview Apartments on West Fourth Street in Downtown Jamestown last Friday.
Police arrest two people involved in overnight shooting on German St.
One person is seriously injured following an overnight shooting in Erie. Police responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of German Street. According to Erie Police, when they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the pelvis. The victim was taken to […]
erienewsnow.com
Machete, Axe Wielding Man Arrested
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 61-year-old Jamestown man was arrested after brandishing a machete and an axe before allegedly intimidating people while swinging the weapons. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a northside address around 7 p.m. on Sunday for a reported person with a weapon call.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Faces Felony Charges Following Alleged Dirt Bike Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Jamestown man faces felony charges following the alleged theft of a dirt bike in Chautauqua County. New York State Police investigators arrested Cortland Hepfner on Saturday following a month’s long investigation in the Town of Ripley. Troopers alleged that back...
Jamestown man arrested, threw clock at victim, threatened with archery bow
A Jamestown man was arrested and is awaiting arraignment on one charge of menacing in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and outstanding bench warrants.
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged with Assault Of Juvenile
An Olean man has been accused of assaulting a juvenile. The Olean Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit arrested 39-year-old Brandon Gould on Sunday after a complaint was received regarding alleged sex with a juvenile. Gould was charged with a felony Criminal Sexual Act and arraigned in Olean City Court. He...
Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
Erie man sentenced for 2021 murder of Titusville man
An Erie man was sentenced after the murder of a Titusville man in 2021. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead on Friday, Dec. 2. Welch was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life without parole plus another five and a half to 11 years. Welch was convicted of first and […]
One person seriously injured in overnight shooting on German St. in Erie
One person is seriously injured following an overnight shooting in Erie. Calls went out for the shooting in the 2900 block of German Street just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. According to Erie Police, when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UPMC Hamot for […]
Woman steals truck from Edinboro homeowner, police file charges
Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house. On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA. According to a report, Kingston […]
wrfalp.com
South Dayton Woman Dies in Two-Car Crash
A two-car accident that resulted in the death of a South Dayton woman also involved the Jamestown man involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident the resulted in the death of a Jamestown girl. New York State Police said the accident happened on State Route 83 and Center Road in the...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Seek Witnesses for November Incident in Summit Township
Pennsylvania State Police are asking any witnesses for information on a November incident in Summit Township. Troopers did not disclose the nature of the incident or what happened but said it happened between Nov. 14 and 16 on Townhall Rd. The suspect may have been driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado...
erienewsnow.com
71-Year-Old Killed In Weekend Chautauqua County Crash
ARKWRIGHT, NY (WNY News Now) – A 71-year-old woman was killed, with several others hurt, following a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Chautauqua County. New York State Police report that South Dayton resident Linda Kraemer was ejected from a Ford F-150 pickup truck during the collision on Saturday night.
wesb.com
Four Charged in Silver Creek Fight
Four Silver Creek residents were charged after a fight on Main Street on Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old David R. Turner, 25-year-old Emily V. Dudkowski, 43-year-old Solana R. Anstett and 19-year-old Raymond J. Gerspach with harassment. Solana Anstett was also charged with two additional...
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County DA issues statement following fatal crash
Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt today issued a statement following Saturday night's crash in Arkwright Saturday. 71-year-old Linda Kraemer of South Dayton died in the crash. She was a passenger in a pickup that was struck by a SUV driven by 59-year-old Randall Rolison. Troopers say an investigation has determined that Rolison failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Center Road and Route 83 and struck the pickup.
Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
New York State police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County
New York State police announced the investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Chautauqua County on Saturday.
erienewsnow.com
Cleaning Woman Accused of Stealing Money from Child
A cleaning woman is accused of stealing money from a child after money from a savings jar in a bedroom was discovered to be missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a Fairview Township residence and was reported to troopers Oct. 30. Approximately $700 was stolen over a...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Parolee Headed Back To Prison Following Drug Raid
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A parolee arrested following a summertime drug raid in Jamestown is headed back to prison, after police allegedly busted him with drugs and guns. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police in June following a search of two address, 47 Charles Street...
Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
Comments / 3