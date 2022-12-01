Welcome Break’s dial-a-Santa service returns for a second year following its successful debut in 2021, with the aim of helping those who want to take their children to see the big man but cannot afford to do so. New research carried out on behalf of one of the UK’s leading Motorway Service Area Operator, Welcome Break, shows that despite three in five parents believing it is important to take children to visit Santa, a third of parents cannot afford the ticket price due to the rising cost of living.

1 DAY AGO