Five tricks for the perfect Christmas tree

Home interior experts have revealed the five rules to follow when decorating your Christmas tree. You can match the likes of John Lewis of Next and other retailers in perfecting enchanting evergreens with some top tips from the floral designers at Prestige Flowers. Millie Rawsthorne, florist at Prestige Flowers, said:...
More children than ever contacting Santa via social media

New research of UK consumers commissioned by Santa’s Lapland has revealed that post-pandemic, more children than ever are using alternative methods to contact Santa with Santa hotlines making up 15% of correspondence to Lapland and 15% using a smart home device. A once common part of the festive season,...
Christmas cocktail ideas from Tequila Rose

Strawberry cream liqueur brand, Tequila Rose, has revealed its top Christmas drink recipes for those looking to be the host with the most this season. Entertain guests with the most extra cocktails developed by top mixologists using the instagrammable pink liqueur loved by celebrities such as Antigoni, Chloe Burrows, Amber Gill and Choriza May.
How to use your air fryer to make Christmas Dinner

Following their rise in popularity this year, Waitrose predicts that air fryers will be taking centre stage in kitchens this Christmas. An energy efficient alternative to the conventional oven, subbing in the air fryer as your Christmas sous chef will allow you to spend more time with loved ones and may even take away some of the stress associated with cooking on the big day.
You can now buy whisky and gin Christmas crackers and baubles

Drinks by the Dram has once again shown the Christmas spirit by creating two unique new offerings - the Dram Crackers and Dram Baubles. They are fun and different way to celebrate the season, be it for the Xmas table, tree or stocking fillers. Drinks by the Dram Crackers Set...
Grey Goose gets into the Christmas spirit with gift sets and cocktails

Spirit fans can get into the swing of Christmas with a specially-designed holiday gift tin of Grey Goose Original Vodka. The tin has a gold design detail that includes a 70cl bottle of Grey Goose, ideal for the festive holiday and that little sparkle under the Christmas tree. Grey Goose...
Lidl brings back affordable wooden toy range for Christmas

Lidl’s affordable wooden toy range is back for middle aisle fans looking to get their Christmas shopping underway. The range is an ideal solution for those wanting to ditch plastic from the playroom, and includes a Doll’s House (£39.99), Rocking Horse (£29.99) Battery-Powered Wooden Train (£7.99) and Wooden Train Set (£19.99), all available now in stores nationwide while stocks last.
Children can video call Santa for free this Saturday

Welcome Break’s dial-a-Santa service returns for a second year following its successful debut in 2021, with the aim of helping those who want to take their children to see the big man but cannot afford to do so. New research carried out on behalf of one of the UK’s leading Motorway Service Area Operator, Welcome Break, shows that despite three in five parents believing it is important to take children to visit Santa, a third of parents cannot afford the ticket price due to the rising cost of living.

