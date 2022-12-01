Read full article on original website
Related
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Five tricks for the perfect Christmas tree
Home interior experts have revealed the five rules to follow when decorating your Christmas tree. You can match the likes of John Lewis of Next and other retailers in perfecting enchanting evergreens with some top tips from the floral designers at Prestige Flowers. Millie Rawsthorne, florist at Prestige Flowers, said:...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Marlow chef Tom Kerridge launches DIY beef wellington meal kit for Christmas - and it costs £195
Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has launched a new luxury option for foodies this Christmas. The Michelin-starred chef is offering up a special beef wellington box aimed at "taking the stress out of Christmas". Tom Kerridge, who is based in Marlow, has unveiled the £195 meal kit ahead of the festive...
buckinghamshirelive.com
More children than ever contacting Santa via social media
New research of UK consumers commissioned by Santa’s Lapland has revealed that post-pandemic, more children than ever are using alternative methods to contact Santa with Santa hotlines making up 15% of correspondence to Lapland and 15% using a smart home device. A once common part of the festive season,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Christmas cocktail ideas from Tequila Rose
Strawberry cream liqueur brand, Tequila Rose, has revealed its top Christmas drink recipes for those looking to be the host with the most this season. Entertain guests with the most extra cocktails developed by top mixologists using the instagrammable pink liqueur loved by celebrities such as Antigoni, Chloe Burrows, Amber Gill and Choriza May.
buckinghamshirelive.com
How to use your air fryer to make Christmas Dinner
Following their rise in popularity this year, Waitrose predicts that air fryers will be taking centre stage in kitchens this Christmas. An energy efficient alternative to the conventional oven, subbing in the air fryer as your Christmas sous chef will allow you to spend more time with loved ones and may even take away some of the stress associated with cooking on the big day.
9 Reasons That Have Me Obsessed With "One Of Us Is Lying"
The twists and turns never cease to thrill you.
buckinghamshirelive.com
You can now buy whisky and gin Christmas crackers and baubles
Drinks by the Dram has once again shown the Christmas spirit by creating two unique new offerings - the Dram Crackers and Dram Baubles. They are fun and different way to celebrate the season, be it for the Xmas table, tree or stocking fillers. Drinks by the Dram Crackers Set...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Sick and starving pregnant golden retriever dumped in High Wycombe field finds loving home in time for Christmas
A pregnant golden retriever that was cruelly dumped in a field in High Wycombe and left sick and starving for days has found a loving home just in time for Christmas, along with her pups. Golden girl Amber was discovered by a shocked member of the public as she ran terrified around a field in High Wycombe back in March.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Grey Goose gets into the Christmas spirit with gift sets and cocktails
Spirit fans can get into the swing of Christmas with a specially-designed holiday gift tin of Grey Goose Original Vodka. The tin has a gold design detail that includes a 70cl bottle of Grey Goose, ideal for the festive holiday and that little sparkle under the Christmas tree. Grey Goose...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lidl brings back affordable wooden toy range for Christmas
Lidl’s affordable wooden toy range is back for middle aisle fans looking to get their Christmas shopping underway. The range is an ideal solution for those wanting to ditch plastic from the playroom, and includes a Doll’s House (£39.99), Rocking Horse (£29.99) Battery-Powered Wooden Train (£7.99) and Wooden Train Set (£19.99), all available now in stores nationwide while stocks last.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Children can video call Santa for free this Saturday
Welcome Break’s dial-a-Santa service returns for a second year following its successful debut in 2021, with the aim of helping those who want to take their children to see the big man but cannot afford to do so. New research carried out on behalf of one of the UK’s leading Motorway Service Area Operator, Welcome Break, shows that despite three in five parents believing it is important to take children to visit Santa, a third of parents cannot afford the ticket price due to the rising cost of living.
Comments / 0