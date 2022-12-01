Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Think your Christmas decorations are the best? Send your pictures to Rate My Decs
So you’ve got your tinsel down to a tee, you’re in love with your lights and you’re buzzing about your baubles. We have no doubt your decs look incredible, but for the ultimate seasonal stamp of approval, you simply must get your decorations rated by a qualified Christmas elf. Here’s where our festively fun website Rate My Decs comes in.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Marlow chef Tom Kerridge launches DIY beef wellington meal kit for Christmas - and it costs £195
Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has launched a new luxury option for foodies this Christmas. The Michelin-starred chef is offering up a special beef wellington box aimed at "taking the stress out of Christmas". Tom Kerridge, who is based in Marlow, has unveiled the £195 meal kit ahead of the festive...
buckinghamshirelive.com
This festive vegan focaccia is surprisingly simple and a beautiful addition to your Christmas menu
Baking bread is not just a life-skill but also an art form that delights and soothes. I always feel at peace when making bread, because I find the creation process therapeutic. One of the easiest breads to make is the humble focaccia. The spongy, dimpled base may appear to be...
buckinghamshirelive.com
YO! brings back famous Japanese Fried Chicken for Christmas
YO! fans will be able to grab a festive fan favourite once again this year after a successful launch in 2021 - Japanese Fried Chicken is making a welcome return to the menu. Lovers of Japanese food will be able to grab a bucket of JFC until the end of December following its limited-edition introduction to the festive menu last Christmas.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Make Costa's Toblerone hot chocolate at home for only 85p
Let's face it - as the weather gets colder and we move ever closer to Christmas, there's nothing better than wrapping your hands around a warming cup of hot chocolate. Whether it's a treat for after work or fuel for a busy Christmas shopping trip, all the coffee shop chains will be offering their own tempting festive hot chocolates.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Savvy mum shares how to make Asda Christmas dinner for less than £2.50 a person
A savvy mum is planning to make her Christmas dinner for less than £2.50 per person - and buys all her ingredients from Asda. Alison Preest, 49, says people "shouldn't feel pressure" to overspend during the festive period. And, amid the cost of living crisis, the grandmother-of-one has worked...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Starbucks, Costa and Caffe Nero Christmas drinks 'contain up to 14 spoonfuls of sugar'
High street coffee chains battling for a slice of the popular spiced-up hot Christmas drinks market are shovelling as much as 14 teaspoonfuls of sugar into each drink, it has been claimed. An article in the Mirror online says that the Starbucks praline cookie hot chocolate contains a whopping 55.3g...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Trying Christmas Yule logs from Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsburys
Chocolate. You simply cannot escape it over the festive period. From tubs of Celebrations and Quality Street, to chocolate Santas, and of course hot chocolate. It is everywhere. Fortunately, for those who aren't keen on the winter spices of mince pies, Christmas cake or pudding, it is of course a...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Christmas toys from the 1990s that could be worth a fortune now
Beanie Babies, Tamagotchi, Barbie - if you were a 90s kid, no doubt the memories of incredible childhood playtimes will be flooding back at the mere mention of these classic toys. While they elicit some great memories, these vintage toys that are probably gathering dust in the loft somewhere could actually be worth a small fortune.
