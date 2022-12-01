PARIS — As Chanel prepares to unveil its Métiers d’Art show in Dakar on Tuesday, WWD takes a look at three contemporary designer stores to visit in the Senegalese capital. Le Sandaga Khadija Ba Diallo has always felt out of sync with her peers. While her brand, L’Artisane, is famous for its contemporary take on the traditional Senegalese boubou, the garment hasn’t always been fashionable.More from WWDInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelA Look at the Patrick Demarchelier Exhibition in BerlinChanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch “I’ve always made my own clothes, my own necklaces. People usually make fun...

30 MINUTES AGO