Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris commits to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris is staying close to home to play his college ball. The Purple Dogs' standout announced Monday on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks. Shortly after, he announced his commitment to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on. When...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Ticket Info for Hogs in The Rock
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ticket information for the Razorbacks’ game at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, has been finalized. Arkansas returns to North Little Rock to square off against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021...
Razorback Nation: Part 2 United We Stand
Despite most of the division I mentioned in Razorback Nation: Part I, A House Divided, and I do have more to say about that, one thing almost always rings true as a uniter of the Razorback fanbase - The Hog Call. When that first fan stands up, arms rising into...
Former Arkansas, Ole Miss Coach Speaks Honestly on Hugh Freeze
Call Auburn's hire of former Rebels, Flames coach act of desperation
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
Sam Pittman updates Barry Odom's future at Arkansas as Hogs shift to bowl prep
Sam Pittman revealed on a media teleconference that defensive coordinator Barry Odom was with him on Sunday recruiting in Texas, and that the Arkansas coach expects his coordinators to coach in the Liberty Bowl. Odom was reportedly a top candidate at Tulsa in recent days, but reports suggest that Odom...
10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas
'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
Santa Con expands to Rogers and Bentonville this year
You might see Santa and his elves taking over Bentonville and Rogers Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Con. The event benefits Sharing & Caring of Benton County. It's a nonprofit that collects toys for kids in need during the holiday season. Andy Haingaertner, one of the organizers of Santa...
Arkansas wide receiver Ketron Jackson enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A key member of the Razorbacks wide receiver room is hitting the transfer portal. Arkansas sophomore wideout Ketron Jackson entered the transfer portal on Monday. Jackson started eight games for the Hogs in 2022 and played in all 12 games this season. He registered 16 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
Jaw-Dropping Second Half Shows These Hogs Coming Together
With a complete roster finally able to play, Razorbacks coming together.
Razorback basketball: men at No. 9, women at No. 21 in latest AP Polls
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Both Razorback basketball teams are risers in the latest AP Poll. The Arkansas men's team re-enters the top-10 this week, moving up two spots to No. 9 in the newest rankings. The Hogs are coming off of wins over Troy and San Jose State last week and sit at 7-1 on the season.
Arkansas heading to Liberty Bowl, will take on Kansas per report
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks will be going bowling in Memphis at season's end. Arkansas accepted a bid Sunday to play in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. The Razorbacks (6-6) will be taking on the Kansas Jayhawks (6-6) in the game, which will kick off at 4:30 p.m.
Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
City of Fort Smith reminding residents of storm drain safety
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith sent out a reminder to residents to not dump household chemicals or used motor oils on the ground or in storm drains. The city says this can cause polluted stormwater runoff which degrades our creeks, rivers, and lakes. Here are...
Springdale educator named Assistant Principal of 2022
An assistant principal for the Springdale School District has been named the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year.
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
Washington County prosecutor says no charges in deadly dog attack
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Washington County prosecutor won't file charges in a deadly dog attack. A dog killed a toddler at a home in Springdale in Nov. 2022, Matt Durrett, prosecutor, told 40/29 News. There wasn't enough evidence to show that the child's family knew the dog was vicious,...
