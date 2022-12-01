PARIS — African fashion is enjoying a renaissance as a new generation of designers captures the imagination of luxury brands and consumers. But while the continent is rich in creativity, most brands have found it challenging to grow beyond their borders due to a lack of formal training. That’s the assessment of Sophie Nzinga Sy, a Senegalese designer who has opened the Dakar Design Hub, a training facility that provides courses for budding fashion entrepreneurs and local tailors alike.More from WWDInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelRoksanda RTW Spring 2023Roberta Einer RTW Spring 2023 Nzinga Sy launched her Sophie Zinga brand...

29 MINUTES AGO