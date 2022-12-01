Indiana's attorney general wants a state board to discipline a doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old. Her attorney says it's to 'intimidate' providers

Read full article on original website
Texas school districts encourage students to wear pink in honor of Athena Strand after a FedEx driver was charged in her kidnapping and killing
Several school districts across Texas are encouraging students to wear pink Monday in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped outside her home and killed last week. More than 20 school districts, including Paradise Independent School District in the county where Strand was went missing, are...
More than 30,000 customers remain without power in North Carolina after 2 substations were damaged by gunfire. Here's what we know
Power outages that left around 40,000 customers in the dark Saturday night in North Carolina and prompted an emergency declaration are the subject of a criminal investigation after crews found evidence that substations were "intentionally" damaged by gunfire, authorities said. The outage in Moore County was first reported around 7...
As Mauna Loa's lava inches toward a key Hawaii highway, some residents recall bygone devastation
From a deep fracture in Mauna Loa's dark terrain, the volcano's magnificent eruption sends geyser-like fountains of lava spraying into the sky. The fissure -- cracked open on the northeastern slope of the world's largest active volcano -- feeds a searing flow of molten rock that cuts through the contours of Hawaii's Big Island. Plumes of volcanic gas, including sulfur dioxide, rise into the air, and delicate strands of volcanic glass, called Pele's hair, float downwind.
