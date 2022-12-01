Read full article on original website
You can now buy whisky and gin Christmas crackers and baubles
Drinks by the Dram has once again shown the Christmas spirit by creating two unique new offerings - the Dram Crackers and Dram Baubles. They are fun and different way to celebrate the season, be it for the Xmas table, tree or stocking fillers. Drinks by the Dram Crackers Set...
McDonald's Is Giving Away Free McNuggets This Month — Here's How To Get Your Nuggs
Excuse me, I need to go hit the drive-thru.
Chocolate Santas from every supermarket put to the test - which is the tastiest?
A chocolate Santa can be a perfect stocking filler - or a nice little pre-Christmas treat. But with so many varieties available, which should you go for?. With most supermarkets having their own versions now, there are some very good cheaper options out there. So chocolate lovers from the Manchester Evening News got together to put a range of them to the test.
Iceland and Topcashback team up to give away 50 free Christmas dinners
A UK cashback site is joining forces with supermarket Iceland and The Food Warehouse to offer families across the UK a free Christmas dinner. From today, shoppers can apply to win a £100 Iceland voucher, which can be used in store to help cover the cost of Christmas celebrations.
Sainsbury's is selling Christmas Dinner for less than £4 per person
According to new research from Sainsbury's, two thirds of people say Christmas dinner is the most important part of the day and they are determined not to compromise on it. Meanwhile, seven in 10 believe it’s not a proper spread without the trimmings of Brussels sprouts, pigs in blankets and stuffing.
Christmas cocktail ideas from Tequila Rose
Strawberry cream liqueur brand, Tequila Rose, has revealed its top Christmas drink recipes for those looking to be the host with the most this season. Entertain guests with the most extra cocktails developed by top mixologists using the instagrammable pink liqueur loved by celebrities such as Antigoni, Chloe Burrows, Amber Gill and Choriza May.
Grey Goose gets into the Christmas spirit with gift sets and cocktails
Spirit fans can get into the swing of Christmas with a specially-designed holiday gift tin of Grey Goose Original Vodka. The tin has a gold design detail that includes a 70cl bottle of Grey Goose, ideal for the festive holiday and that little sparkle under the Christmas tree. Grey Goose...
Lidl brings back affordable wooden toy range for Christmas
Lidl’s affordable wooden toy range is back for middle aisle fans looking to get their Christmas shopping underway. The range is an ideal solution for those wanting to ditch plastic from the playroom, and includes a Doll’s House (£39.99), Rocking Horse (£29.99) Battery-Powered Wooden Train (£7.99) and Wooden Train Set (£19.99), all available now in stores nationwide while stocks last.
