Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Second man arrested in fatal Elizabethton shooting
Another suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an Elizabethton man. Police now say Cody Miller, 21, and Brandon Blackwell, 34, each face a first-degree murder change in the fatal shooting of Phillip Glass, 31. A person of interest, identified at Kimberly Thomas, has been released from custody...
Police: Two men charged with first-degree murder in Tennessee shooting, bragged about killing
Two men who police say bragged about shooting another man they had gone to confront have both been charged with first-degree murder after police allegedly found evidence two different handguns were used.
Police investigating after staff member at Sullivan Heights Middle injured
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a staff member at a local school was injured Monday. According to a release from the SCSO, the school resource officer assigned to Sullivan Heights Middle School was informed that a staff member had been injured around 11:30 a.m. The sheriff’s […]
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Two men charged with first degree murder in Elizabethton shooting
Two men are in custody, charged with first degree murder in Carter County following a shooting that happened December 1st. Elizabethton Police say persons of interest in the death of Phillip Glass, 31, were taken into custody Saturday morning. Cody Alan Miller, 23, is charged with first degree murder, while...
CCSO: Woman charged with murder following Sunday morning alleged shooting
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, allegedly shot a victim after a verbal argument. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the Johnson City […]
“They were always good to us” | Neighbors react to Carter County shooting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Countryside Drive is a short road in Carter County with just a few houses on the street. People in the neighborhood say typically it’s a quiet place – so the news of a shooting Sunday morning came as a shock. “We just heard sirens,” said James Lipscomb a neighbor of […]
Carter Co. court docs: Woman charged with murder shot man 3 times
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman facing a first-degree murder charge shot a man three times following a verbal argument, according to court documents filed in Carter County General Sessions court on Sunday. An affidavit states that Cynthia J. Ellis and the man, identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson, had a verbal altercation Sunday morning in […]
wcyb.com
TBI: Man dead after firing at officers in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is dead after firing a handgun at deputies in Johnson City, according to the TBI. According to authorities, it happened on the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road. Authorities say deputies responded to the address in response to a man who was...
Kingsport Times-News
TBI identifies man killed by police in Washington County on Saturday
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified a man shot and killed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Jerome Flanigan, 51, died after the TBI says a WCSO deputy and Flanigan exchanged gunfire as the sheriff's office attempted to serve an arrest warrant. The shooting happened on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said that a man wounded by a gunshot told police an 84-year-old man came to his house and pulled the trigger. The Nov. 27 incident in the 100 block of Deadrick Drive left one man injured. The wounded man told police the […]
TBI identifies person shot and killed by Washington Co. deputy
(WJHL) — Authorities identified a person killed when Washington County deputies reportedly returned fire during a foot pursuit Saturday night. Initial reports state that Washington County deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hallow Road at 6:45 p.m. to serve a warrant to the suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of […]
WKRN
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
supertalk929.com
Active investigation underway into Monday incident at Sullivan Heights Middle School
A report from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy’s office says an active investigation is continuing into the injury of a staff member Monday afternoon at Sullivan Heights Middle School in Kingsport. Police were called to the Moreland Drive campus around 11:30. The statement said the agency is determining how the staff...
Gray woman arrested after search warrant uncovers drugs inside home in quantities ‘consistent with a resale operation’
A Gray woman was arrested on multiple charges including the sale and manufacture of meth and prohibited handgun possession, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
supertalk929.com
Elizabethton Police Identify Shooting Victim That Was Found In Crashed Vehicle
Elizabethton Police say 31 year old Phillip M. Glass of Elizabethton is identified as the victim of a shooting that took place just before midnight Thursday at the intersection of Milligan Highway and Oakmont Drive following a noise complaint call. Upon arrival police discovered to vehicles that had crashed. Inside one of the vehicles was the body of Glass, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators are now looking for 20 year old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23 year old Cody Allan Miller who are both considered persons of interest in the shooting. The TBI is assisting Elizabethton and Carter County authorities with the investigation.
Johnson City Press
EPD says two persons of interest in Thursday shooting death in custody, victim has been identified.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department reported Saturday morning that the two persons of interest in a Thursday morning shooting death are now in custody, and the deceased man found at the scene of the shooting on Oakmont Drive has been identified. The deceased man has been identified as...
Johnson City Press
WCSO: Suspect dead after allegedly shooting at deputies
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault on an officer that ended in the suspect being killed. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies responded to 757 Cash Hollow Road in reference to a man wanted on felony warrants. Upon the deputies arrival, the suspect fled on foot and the deputies gave chase, Sexton said in a news release Saturday night. During the foot pursuit the suspect fired a handgun at the deputies who were then forced to defend themselves, according to the news release.
supertalk929.com
One Person Dead, Following Overnight Shooting In Elizabethton
One person is dead in Elizabethton after a shooting early Thursday morning. Authorities say a person was found with a gunshot wound on Oakmont Drive and was pronounced dead on the scene. According to reports police and fire officials were at the scene of what appears to be a two vehicle crash just after midnight. We have reached out to the Elizabethton Police Department for additional information on this developing story.
993thex.com
Johnson City Man arrested After K9 Unit Sniffs Out Drugs From Backpack
A Johnson City man is behind bars after a police K9 unit sniffs out narcotics and a weapon inside the vehicle following a routine traffic stop. Jecory Williams is now charged with Manufacturing, delivery and sell of controlled substances, and possession of a weapon. Around one o’clock Sunday morning police pulled over Williams in the area of Browns Mill Road and North Roan Street. Following the alert by the K9 unit police discovered a backpack that contained what appeared to be a felony amount of pot along with a substance consistent with methamphetamine. Williams was scheduled for court on Monday in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Carter County (Carter County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday. The accident happened at around 7 p.m. John Henson, who was working as a constable, allegedly made a U-turn in the middle of Highway 19E and into the path of an approaching car.
Comments / 0