A New Recruit?
Santa Claus spends a few minutes getting to know a donkey at Westbrook’s tree lighting on Dec. 4. While his sleigh is pulled by eight tiny reindeer, the donkeys were dressed in their finest for their meeting with Santa. The annual event featured visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa and marshmallows for roasting, horse-drawn carriage rides, music, and more.
Needs Assessment Survey to Help Deliver Services
The Central Connecticut Coast and Wallingford YMCA organizations are looking to collaborate with the Town of North Haven in assisting and delivering services in the fields of physical health, youth development, and social responsibility for residents. The Coast and Wallingford YMCAs collectively created a ‘North Haven Community Needs Assessment’ survey,...
Help Orchard House ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’
By being a “Santa to a Senior,” community members can help make this season special for shoreline area seniors who rely on assistance from non-profit Orchard House Adult Medical Day Care. Program organizer an Orchard House Care Partner Natalia Imperato said community response is essential to making this...
Arriving in Style
Santa Claus arrived in style to the Dec. 4 tree lighting on the Town Green thanks to the North Haven Fire Department.
Old Saybrook U10G Girls’ Soccer Has Undefeated Season
The Old Saybrook Soccer Club U10G girls’ soccer team was undefeated in the Fall 2022 season. The girls also placed first in the Madison Invitational Soccer Tournament. Throughout the season, they played with great sportsmanship, teamwork, and had fun together. Old Saybrook’s roster featured Caroline Artymiak, Aubree Beyers, Gianna...
North Haven Earns Class MM Title Berth After Two Playoff Victories
The North Haven football team is on to the state final for the first time since 2015 after defeating Wilton 14-7 in a semifinal game at North Haven Middle School on Dec. 4. The Nighthawks will face Killingly for the Class MM title. North Haven made the most of its...
Retail Marijuana Store Hearing Set for Dec. 19
An application for a retail marijuana store in Westbrook will get a second public hearing from the Zoning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19 after the Commission voted to continue the hearing at its meeting on Nov. 28. Last year, Connecticut legislators passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults...
Warriors’ Football Heading to State Final After Two Playoff Wins
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team competed last week in the Class SS State Playoffs and took down Foran and Gilbert-Northwestern-Housatonic (G-N-H) to advance to the state final. First in the quarterfinals on Nov. 29, the Warriors fought off Foran with a 26-13 score, and then hosting the semifinals on Dec. 4, VR-OL dispatched G-N-H by a 26-14 final.
