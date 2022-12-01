Santa Claus spends a few minutes getting to know a donkey at Westbrook’s tree lighting on Dec. 4. While his sleigh is pulled by eight tiny reindeer, the donkeys were dressed in their finest for their meeting with Santa. The annual event featured visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa and marshmallows for roasting, horse-drawn carriage rides, music, and more.

