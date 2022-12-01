Read full article on original website
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
Cobb County police car involved in crash that leads to second crash involving HERO truck
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol says it is investigating two car crashes that happened early Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 northbound. At around 6 a.m., GSP says a Cobb County police car struck the back of a Chevrolet Silverado near the Howell Mill exit. Then, as officials worked to clear the crash, a GDOT truck on the scene to assist was struck by a Honda.
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
Man, woman shot near Waffle House in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Two people are in the hospital after being shot near a Waffle House in downtown Atlanta. Atlanta Police said it happened across from the Waffle House location on Courtland Street, not too far from Georgia State's campus. Officers add that the victims are a man and a...
1 shot, killed after altercation in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff says
CONYERS, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to a shooting in Conyers early Sunday morning, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff. Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Blue Ridge Lane. "It is said to have been an altercation prior to...
Update: Woman critically injured in the crash Saturday night did not survive her injuries.
UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in Saturday nights single-vehicle crash did not survive her injuries. She has been identified as Brentsie Walton, 55, of Monroe. Her next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
Campus community concerned after GSU student killed at nearby gas station
ATLANTA — Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a Georgia State University student near campus. It’s one of two shootings that happened near campus in a matter of hours. "I was just studying and heard two shots and I came to look out my...
Police identify 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 teens in SE Atlanta
Police have identified a 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing two other teenagers at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex in June.
Update: 18-year-old Social Circle man dies in overnight crash
UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been identified as James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle. His next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
Man killed at gas station on Piedmont Avenue near Georgia State campus, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after he was shot near Georgia State's campus in Downtown Atlanta, police said. APD said they are investigating the shooting at 120 Piedmont Avenue NE, the location of a RaceTrac gas station that is right across the street from Piedmont Central Dining Hall, a Georgia State student dining commons.
Police identify 15-year-old girl shot to death at high school birthday party in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a party in Clayton County. On Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting call at a business off Citizens Parkway. Police said they found Laila Harris, 15 of Marietta, dead from a gunshot wound near the front entrance.
Police investigating after man shot while driving down DeKalb highway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot while driving down Covington Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, they responded to the 4800 block of Covington Highway just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The...
15-year-old shot, killed at high school party with hundreds of teens in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old was shot and killed at a high school party in Clayton County Saturday night, police said. Officers responded to a building located at 1078 Citizens Parkway in Morrow after calls of a person shot. When they arrived, officers spotted the teen dead near the entrance from an apparent gunshot wound.
Authorities are searching for Rex woman in insurance fraud investigation
ATLANTA — Authorities are now searching for a 47-year-old Georgia woman after they say she tried to rip off an insurance company. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday Angelina Cortez is facing one count of insurance fraud after she handled a burglary at her business.
Man killed by officers after running toward them with knife
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police in Norcross after running at police with a knife, according to the Gwinnett Police Department on Saturday morning. The department said that around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a Food Depot at 1250 Tech Drive in unincorporated Norcross. The call came from a security guard at the property who was calling about a suspicious person.
2 dead after fire rips through home in Atlanta's Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood, officials say
ATLANTA — Two people are dead after a fire ripped through northwest Atlanta's Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood on Saturday morning, Atlanta Fire Rescue said. Firefighters were dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. to a call of a structure fire in the 900-block of Bolton Road NW. When they arrived, they said they found a heavy blaze at a one-story single-family home along the road.
APD asks public for help finding man accused of shooting, killing 2 people
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Atlanta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect, who is accused of firing the shots that killed two people back in June. Authorities are looking for Darshae Barnes Jr.,...
Police searching for gunman after robbery in busy Atlanta mall
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone repair store at West End Mall in November. At around 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers arrived at the mall on Oak...
Man dies after dispute ends in blunt force trauma injury at SW Atlanta home
A man died after he was injured in a fight with someone he knew in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, police said.
