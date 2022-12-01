ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BET

Ashanti Says A Music Producer Asked Her To Shower With Him

Ashanti recently recounted a story about a music producer that she collaborated with who asked her to shower with him or pay him $80,000 for the two songs they worked on. "I thought he was joking," she recalled in a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. "Then he was like, 'Nah, I'm dead serious.'"
Deadline

YouTube Streamy Awards 2022 Winners List: Charli D’Amelio, MissDarcei, MrBeast & Cooking With Lynja Among Victors

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards returned to an in-person format this year and some of the biggest digital creators came together at The Beverly Hilton. Airrack was the “Master of Ceremonies” and the show was live streaming on his YouTube channel. Creator guests included Bretman Rock, Cooking with Lynja, Kallmekris, Michelle Khare, the cheeky boyos, as well as his best friends Tyler, Mack, and Beans. RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Bob The Drag Queen served as the show’s live announcer. Presenters throughout the show included Alexa Rivera, Avani Gregg, Brad Mondo, Brandon Rogers, Brent Rivera, Charli D’Amelio, Colin & Samir, Dhar Mann,...
The Hollywood Reporter

YouTube Streamy Awards: MrBeast Takes Top Creator; Full List of Winners

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards awarded MrBeast as the top creator for another year in a row. The evening was hosted by YouTube creator Eric Decker, best known as Airrack, and featured a performance from the rapper Yung Gravy.More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Forecast: TV Rookies of the Awards SeasonBritish Independent Film Awards: Charlotte Wells' 'Aftersun' Wins 7 Honors, Including Best Film'Armageddon Time,' 'Bones and All' Costume Designers on Bringing '80s Style Back to the Screen Heading into the awards ceremony, which took place on Dec. 4, Jimmy Donaldson — the massively popular YouTube creator known as MrBeast — topped the nominee...
BET

SZA And Keke Palmer’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo Is Hilariously Messy

There’s just a little something off about Bowen Yang when he tries to stick the introduction promo to this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Tomorrow night (December 3), Keke Palmer is slated to guest host the weekly comedy program with musical guest SZA, who is preparing to release her sophomore studio album S.O.S. In the video hit, the Nope star says, “Hi, I’m Keke Palmer and I’m hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest SZA.”

