Ashanti Says A Music Producer Asked Her To Shower With Him
Ashanti recently recounted a story about a music producer that she collaborated with who asked her to shower with him or pay him $80,000 for the two songs they worked on. "I thought he was joking," she recalled in a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. "Then he was like, 'Nah, I'm dead serious.'"
'GMA's' T.J. Holmes' Real Name Trends On Twitter After Alleged Cheating Scandal Unfolds, And It Serves As A Reminder That Black Folks Are The G.O.A.T.
Amid the alleged cheating scandal between hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach that has rocked Good Morning America, a new detail has emerged that sent Black Twitter into a frenzy. Holmes’ government name came to light on November 30, and Twitter clowned. The Arkansas native’s real name is Loutelious Holmes, Jr.
YouTube Streamy Awards 2022 Winners List: Charli D’Amelio, MissDarcei, MrBeast & Cooking With Lynja Among Victors
The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards returned to an in-person format this year and some of the biggest digital creators came together at The Beverly Hilton. Airrack was the “Master of Ceremonies” and the show was live streaming on his YouTube channel. Creator guests included Bretman Rock, Cooking with Lynja, Kallmekris, Michelle Khare, the cheeky boyos, as well as his best friends Tyler, Mack, and Beans. RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Bob The Drag Queen served as the show’s live announcer. Presenters throughout the show included Alexa Rivera, Avani Gregg, Brad Mondo, Brandon Rogers, Brent Rivera, Charli D’Amelio, Colin & Samir, Dhar Mann,...
SZA And Keke Palmer’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo Is Hilariously Messy
There’s just a little something off about Bowen Yang when he tries to stick the introduction promo to this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Tomorrow night (December 3), Keke Palmer is slated to guest host the weekly comedy program with musical guest SZA, who is preparing to release her sophomore studio album S.O.S. In the video hit, the Nope star says, “Hi, I’m Keke Palmer and I’m hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest SZA.”
‘Call Me Miss Cleo’: Documentary Seeks To Reveal The Truth Behind Famed TV Psychic
The story behind Miss Cleo, the psychic who promised to reveal information hidden from the normal senses in campy television commercials in the 1990s, is the subject of a new HBO Max documentary. The streaming service released a trailer on Dec. 1, and says the film will explore “the rise,...
Tristan 'Mack' Wilds And Christina Wilds Welcome Baby No. 2—See The Baby’s First Photo!
Congratulations are in order for Tristan “Mack” Wilds and Christina Wilds! The married couple announced the birth of their second child with a heartfelt social media post on Thursday (Dec. 1). Introducing baby Naima!. The proud dad went on to share the meaning behind their daughter’s name. “Naima...
