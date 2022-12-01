The No. 11 NC State women's basketball team continues to develop its new identity after losing several key players.

Coming off a 91-69 loss to No. 6 UConn in a rematch of last season's Elite 8 game, the Wolfpack went 2-0 to win the Cancun Challenge last week with wins over Vanderbilt (82-73) and West Virginia (78-40).

This week, the Pack travels to Iowa City to face national player of the year candidate Caitlin Clark and the No. 11 Hawkeyes in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Iowa is coming off a 79-86 loss to UConn on Sunday.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's game.

How to watch NC State women's basketball vs. Iowa in ACC/Big Ten Challenge on TV, live stream

Who: NC State (6-1) vs. Iowa (5-2)

What: ACC/Big Ten Challenge

When: Thursday (Dec. 1), 8:30 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Watch: ESPN2 or stream here with subscription

More ACC women's basketball coverage

PRIMER:ACC women's basketball outlook: 5 things to know heading into 2022-23 season

SUMMITT'S INFLUENCE:What's the best lesson Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson learned from mentor Pat Summitt?

PICKS:Louisville women's basketball picked to win ACC over Virginia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame