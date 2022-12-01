ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
4d ago

This is between them and their families. Not their employer. Everyone is so quick to judge. Not saying I agree with it, but nobody knows what exactly goes on behind closed doors in a marriage.

Chilltown
4d ago

If after a while you're in a relationship and it doesn't work out and that is what it is both need to move on it's someone's private life they can do whatever they want.

Rhonda Marie Bernal
4d ago

I do not in any way condone cheating . if . I don't believe in breaking up your family . if they don't love the person they are married to now why not leave then get together with another person . they should not be fired it's not the networks business what they do outside of work . the show nor network runs thier lives .

