‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Amy Robach’s ‘Inner Circle’ Believe Lara Spencer Pushed for Her and T.J. Holmes’ Break From ‘Good Morning America’
Drama behind the scenes? Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were temporarily benched from GMA3 — and an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Robach thinks her coworker Lara Spencer is behind the removal. "The bosses were thrilled and giddy with the ratings on Friday, but now Amy and T.J. are suddenly off the show," the […]
Robin Roberts confronted T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about affair rumors
“Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts warned colleagues T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about rumors of an affair that were swirling around the network years before the pair was outed, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. Page Six reported this week that the married co-anchors left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but we are told that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going as far back as 2017. One insider said Roberts “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’” Another source confirmed Roberts asked them about it because she was also hearing the rumors. The...
'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
NBC News Fires Another Host
NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Married a 'New York Times' Writer Earlier This Year — Details
Nicolle Wallace is a certified multi-hyphenate woman. The former White House Communications Director (during George W. Bush's presidential tenure) has also hosted The View, written several books, served as a senior advisor on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, and more. Article continues below advertisement. Now Nicolle Wallace is an MSNBC...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrive at ‘GMA’ ‘as a couple’: They’re ‘fine’
see also Married ‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair New pictures show Robach and Holmes cozying up to each... Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrived at ABC headquarters together to tape “GMA 3” as if “nothing happened” despite news of their alleged affair breaking, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. “While producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together, they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air,” the source claims. As Page Six reported, Robach and Holmes began...
‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt
Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Wanted To 'Take Down' Network Before Dismissal, Allegedly Spent $100k On Hotel Expenses
Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report
“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
Not Having It! Ryan Seacrest Shuts Down Intimate Question From Kelly Ripa About Girlfriend Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest was put on the spot when Kelly Ripa asked a particularly intimate question about his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige. During the Monday, November 7, broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the American Idol host was telling a story about how he and his 24-year-old partner stayed with his parents over the weekend.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Speaks Out About Her Relationship With Kelly Clarkson
Paula Abdul, who is one of the original judges on American Idol, is speaking out about her longtime relationship with Kelly Clarkson. Twenty years ago, Clarkson happened to win the first season of American Idol. Abdul has been fond of Clarkson since the get-go and that remains through today. Abdul,...
