Eagles CB Darius Slay praises Packers QB Jordan Love for his play in relief of Aaron Rodgers

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Packers will eventually have the decision to make at the quarterback position, and when Aaron Rodgers decided to move on, the franchise could be in good hands with Jordan Love.

Love was 6-9 for 113 yards and a touchdown pass after Rodgers exited Sunday night’s matchup with a rib injury. Love has a cannon for an arm and impressed Pro Bowl cornerback, Darius Slay.

Slay offered high praise to the former first-round pick.

“As a defense, when A-Rod goes out, we feel great,” Slay said on Monday. “That’s one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, so if he goes out, we got to go out here and really get active. The D-line gets a little hungrier because they know with a young buck coming in, they can get after the quarterback since A-Rod makes a lot of checks and communication at the line of scrimmage, that’s hard to sack. So, young buck (Love) comes in and actually does a very, very solid job. Green Bay got a bright, bright future, like a bright one because buddy was slinging it.”

Love replaced an injured Aaron Rodgers during the fourth quarter and went on to complete six of his nine passes for 113 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson. The Packers scored on both of Love’s drives to make it a one-score game.

“I ain’t going to lie, he low-key looked like A-Rod, like he’s been learning a lot,” Slay continued. “It should be a blessing for him to be behind a GOAT and learning like that at a high level, and he’s a talented kid as well. He’s a first-round draft pick, so he has a lot of talent. He just has to wait his time, just how A-Rod waited his time for Brett Favre. His time is going to come, and you can see the gun-slinging mentality he had just like him (Rodgers). With the quick release and the flick, picking the back leg up, he’s copy and pasting him (Rodgers) for sure, and that’s a great player to be copy and pasting from.”

The former Utah State quarterback, Love was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft under the impression that he’d replace an aging Aaron Rodgers.

All Rodgers has done is win back-to-back MVPs, keeping the strong-armed signal-caller on the bench.

