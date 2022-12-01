Northeast women fall to Central; Richards scores 16

Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Weekend's local and area sports results; Monday's schedule
The Lutheran High Northeast boys wrestling team finished 16th out of 20 teams in the Howells-Dodge Invitational while Norfolk Catholic's boys finished 12th out of 13 teams in the O'Neill Invite. The Norfolk Catholic girls were sixth in the 20-team O'Neill meet. Both Norfolk High girls and boys swimming teams...
norfolkneradio.com
Moeller, Scheil lead Wayne State indoor track teams at South Dakota State
Sophomore Logan Moeller opened the 2022-23 indoor track and field season with event wins in the long jump and triple jump to lead the Wayne State College men at the season opening South Dakota State Holiday Invite held at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota Friday and Saturday.
norfolkneradio.com
Walker scores 22, Huskers upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walker scored a career-high 22 points as Nebraska upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53. It's the highest-ranked opponent the Cornhuskers have beaten on the road since 1997. Nebraska beat the Bluejays for the first time in 14 regular-season meetings in Omaha since 1995. Creighton lost...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk unified bowling earns Class A state runner-up trophy
The Norfolk High School unified bowling team earned the Class A state runner-up trophy at the state championships on Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The sport involves players with and without intellectual disabilities playing on the same team. The Panthers fell to Columbus in the championship match 3...
norfolkneradio.com
Shelley scores 29, Nebraska surprises No. 20 Maryland 90-67
COLLEGE PARK. Md. (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored 29 points, including six 3-pointers, Nebraska dominated the second half, and the Cornhuskers defeated No. 20 Maryland 90-67 in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Humphrey St. Francis grad Allison Weidner had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Nebraska. Isabelle...
norfolkneradio.com
Pingel, Zacharias carry Wildcat women past Southwest Minnesota State
WAYNE - Senior forward Kassidy Pingel scored a game-high 18 points while senior guard Lauren Zacharias recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Wayne State College in a 72-62 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball victory over Southwest Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The ‘Cats are now 6-1 and 2-1 in the NSIC while SMSU drops to 5-3 and 2-1 in league action.
norfolkneradio.com
McCullough's second straight double-double leads Wayne State to win over Southwest Minnesota State
WAYNE - The Wayne State Men’s Basketball team never trailed as they defeated Southwest Minnesota State 83-62 inside of Rice Auditorium Saturday evening. The Wildcats move to 7-2 on the season with a 2-1 record in the NSIC South Division. The Mustangs fall to 4-3 on the season with a 1-2 record in the NSIC South Division.
Kearney Hub
Elkhorn South RB Cole Ballard will walk on at Nebraska
One of Nebraska's most electric high school football players will be staying in the state for college. Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard announced on Saturday that he will walk on at Nebraska. Ballard led the state with 38 touchdowns in 11 games while averaging 10 yards per carry in a 1,480-yard rushing season.
norfolkneradio.com
Report: Rhule meets with Brahmer, other Husker prospects
According to the podcast, The Great Cornholio, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule was in Norfolk on Saturday to meet with prospects and the coach made a trip to Pierce to meet with tight end commit Ben Brahmer. According to the article, Rhule posted a photo on Twitter and it was...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State ranked fourth in final AVCA Division II top-25 coaches poll
Wayne State ended the 2022 season ranked fourth in the final AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats collected 972 points in voting conducted by 47 Division II coaches from across the country. It marks the 13th time in the last 16 years...
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska tops Kansas to advance to NCAA regional
LINCOLN - It wasn't easy but the Nebraska volleyball team advanced to its NCAA-record 38th regional appearance with a 3-1 victory over Kansas Friday night at the Devaney Center. The No. 2 seed Huskers won the first two sets in relatively easy fashion (25-14 and 25-18) before Kansas took set...
Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece
Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
1011now.com
Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
norfolkneradio.com
Arizona resident arrested in Norfolk following a disturbance
An Arizona resident was arrested after a disturbance at a local business and falsifying his name to police several times. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue around 7:55 p.m. Friday about a man causing a disturbance inside the business and refusing to leave.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
1011now.com
Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 a.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule vs Deion Sanders will be Week 2 matchup
After many, many rumors about who would be the Nebraska football head coach, we now know that Matt Rhule is the man. Rhule’s first season in Lincoln is going to be an interesting one no matter what, but it looks like it got a bit more interesting now that he’s going to be going head to head against Deion Sanders.
