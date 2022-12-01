Read full article on original website
Athena Strand memorial grows as community pays their respects
WISE COUNTY, Texas - During a church service on Sunday morning, First Baptist Cottondale put up a pink cross for Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was kidnapped and killed in Wise County last week. Pink ribbons line the streets of Boyd leading to the growing memorial. Throughout the day people...
Athena Strand honored by North Texas communities
PARADISE, Texas - Several communities are coming together to honor and remember the 7-year-old killed last week in Wise County. FOX 4 did request a copy of the arrest affidavit, which would include additional details of the crime but found out it has been sealed. Tanner Horner remains in jail...
Wise County community mourns murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand
The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl in Wise County makes his first court appearance Monday. Meanwhile, classmates and members of the community are wearing pink to show their support for Athena Strand's family.
Athena Strand's grandfather forgives Tanner Horner in emotional social media post
WISE COUNTY, Texas - The grandfather of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl killed after being abducted from her home on Wednesday, says he forgives the man responsible for his granddaughter's death. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges in connection to Athena's death. Wise County...
Athena Strand: Memorial service for 7-year-old to be held Tuesday
PARADISE, Texas - The community will come together to remember Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver earlier this week. First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎...
Irving 4-month-old reunited with mother, father arrested
IRVING, Texas - 4-month-old Gianina Martinez has been reunited with her mother and her father has been placed under arrest after an AMBER Alert was requested earlier in the day. Irving police say the child was taken by her father 29-year-old Germey Martinez after putting a knife to the child's...
Athena Strand: Community shaken by 7-year-old's killing
PARADISE, Texas - The community of Paradise is still shaken after the kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand in what appears to be a crime of opportunity. Investigators say Tanner Horner is the only suspect in the case, with no relation or connection to the family. Pastor Charles Pugh...
Irving police announce 4-month-old child found safe, father arrested
Earlier Monday the department requested an AMBER Alert for the child who was taken by her father and believed to be in imminent danger. The child was found unharmed.
Fort Worth resident wins $1M in Powerball drawing
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth resident is a million dollars richer after matching 5 of 6 numbers in a Powerball drawing last month. The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The Quick Pick ticket matched all...
Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories
DALLAS - 1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.
Aaron Dean Trial: Judge kicks out person making gestures at witness
The judge kicked out a member of the gallery making gestures at Atatiana Jefferson's nephew, Zion Carr during his testimony. Jefferson was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in Oct. 2019.
Construction begins on new state psychiatric hospital in Dallas
DALLAS - Construction begins Monday on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas. The hospital will be built at the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive. Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature approved more than $200 million in funding for the project. It’s a...
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Dallas Family Dollar employee
DALLAS - Dallas police announced they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee on Thursday night. Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested on Saturday night by the US Marshal’s Task Force. Roberts is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Tenery Walker. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police...
Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder
DALLAS - The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster. The 22-year-old suspect sits in jail accused of killing two men in two different cities within 36 hours. The Dallas and Lancaster police departments worked together in...
Police officer released from rehab after being shot in face during training exercise
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Sansom Park police officer Lina Mino was released from in-patient rehab on Friday after being shot in the face during a training exercise last month. Officers from police departments in White Settlement, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Westover Hills, Westworth Village and Boyd were there to be a part of the celebration.
Deep Ellum Assault Trial: Man acquitted of most serious charge
DALLAS - A Dallas County jury found a man seen on video beating a woman in Deep Ellum guilty of assault and obstruction. Austin Shuffield was on trial for a 2019 fight that was captured on cellphone video. Jurors found him guilty of assault and obstruction but not guilty of...
Dallas Central Appraisal District hack still causing issues, tax bills may be delayed for thousands
DALLAS - Nearly one month after hackers shut down the Dallas Central Appraisal District in a ransomware attack, DCAD has notified the City of Dallas that it will still be more than a week before it can launch a new limited website. The Nov. 8th attack shut down the agency's...
Aaron Dean Murder Trial: Defense team issues opening statement
Defense attorney Miles Brisette tells the jury, “Dean was responding to an ‘open structure’ call. A signal 56. It was not a welfare check” in the murder trial for the former Fort Worth police officer.
Dallas Weather: Dec. 5 morning forecast
You'll likely want to leave the jacket at home this week. FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews explains in his 7-day forecast.
Man dead, woman in critical condition after early morning fire in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas - One man was killed and a woman was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning fire in Haltom City. The Haltom City Fire Department was called to the fire on Rita Lane at 3:55 Sunday morning. Flames and smoke were seen coming...
