solarindustrymag.com

Longroad Energy Adds 98 MW Titan Solar Project to California Portfolio

Longroad Energy, a U.S.-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, has closed on the acquisition of the 98 MW DC Titan Solar project from Sunpin Holdings LLC. Titan is an operating project located in Imperial County, Calif., which produces enough energy for over 30,000 customers in Southern California. Simultaneous with...
Alpian, Switzerland’s First Private Digital Bank, Selects Napier Continuum for Financial Crime Compliance

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, and Napier, global provider of advanced financial crime compliance solutions, announce their partnership to implement a robust, end-to-end risk management platform for the bank. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005604/en/ Alpian, Switzerland’s first private digital bank, selects Napier Continuum for financial crime compliance (Graphic: Business Wire)
Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...
KOMIPO Begins Operations at 160 MW Concho Valley Solar Farm

KOMIPO America Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Korea Midland Power Co. Ltd., has completed construction on the 160 MW Concho Valley Solar project in San Angelo City in Texas and had started its commercial operations. Concho Valley – the second utility-scale solar asset of KOMIPO America in Texas – had...

