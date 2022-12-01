Read full article on original website
Terry Cove land sale brings mega bucks
A Texas investor paid $22 million cash for almost 24 acres on Terry Cove off Captain Trent Lane in Orange Beach and plans to develop The Abaco, a 240-unit condominium complex, according to Bob Shallow of Re/Max Paradise, who handled both sides of the transaction. The project will feature a huge lazy river and boat docks with slips for sale. Presales and construction will start next year.
tourcounsel.com
Henderson Beach State Park, Florida (with Map & Photos)
This beach, located Florida, has parking ($6), restrooms, showers, and picnic areas. Its sand is white and the sea has little waves. You have to bring umbrellas and chairs.
amazingamerica.com
Nine Must-See Spots in Pensacola
Are you a huge beach buff who dreams of invitingly warm, brilliantly green, and irresistibly soothing seas? Look no further than the northwest Florida panhandle and Pensacola! While gorgeous weather and pristine beaches are the main reasons for constant tourist influx to Pensacola, the region offers much more for those interested in history, art culture, and all things nautical. Here’s our list of some of the top attractions in the Pensacola area.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
accesswdun.com
Roderick edges rain, competition to win Snowflake 100
Casey Roderick’s long exhale summed up Saturday night at 5 Flags Speedway. The Lawrencville, Georgia native led the 36-car Allen Turner Snowflake 100 Pro Late Model field off the grid a few minutes after 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pensacola, Florida raceway. Six painstaking hours later — just after...
wuwf.org
The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'
Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
utv44.com
Artists covering Mobile's Temple Downtown with massive tape mural
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A work of art coming to downtown Mobile. Tape art artists Michael Townsend and Leah Smith are creating a massive work of art on the outside of The Temple Downtown. Tape art is an evolving group of public artists who create large-scale temporary drawings and...
getthecoast.com
GOLDEN TICKETS: Realtors give away nearly $5,000 in cash during Crestview’s Christmas Parade
This past Saturday night, the City of Crestview held their annual Christmas Parade in downtown Crestview that featured 130+ floats. Shortly after the parade, posts on social media began circulating of ‘Golden Tickets’ that were handed out during the parade that included a candy bar, a letter, and cash.
waltonoutdoors.com
Discover the tall ship Pinta in Fort Walton Beach Dec. 23 – Jan. 2
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours at Brooks Bridge Marina, 1198 Miracle Strip Parkway, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 32548 Friday Dec. 23 – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Tours will be open from 9 am – 4 pm daily. The...
RV, mobile home parks booming in Baldwin County, and residents seem not to mind
The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission last week considered two RV parks and a mobile home park, another type of development in the rapidly growing county. All of these parks would be more than 80 units: Grand River RV Park, which sits on Styx River outside of Loxley, would be 142 units, Graystone RV Park outside of Summerdale would be 88 units, and The Grove, a mobile home park outside of Magnolia Springs would be expanded to 177 units.
Jeremy Jones: Murderer attacks day after Hurricane Ivan hits Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man living under an alias shows up on the doorsteps of a previous employer the day before Hurricane Ivan strikes. While staying with the family, the man commits a gruesome murder. This is the story of Jeremy Jones. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the […]
Saturday crash on Mobile Hwy. sends 3 to the hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Saturday, Dec. 3, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash that sent three to the hospital at the intersection of Mobile Hwy., and Bellview Ave. At approximately 6:40 p.m., on Saturday, two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision. Due to the severity of the accident, […]
Sweet stray terrier needs family
Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a one-year-old terrier, all-American dog named Macaroon.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Mobile, AL
Mobile is Alabama’s gateway to the gulf and one of the state’s most historic cities. Although its larger neighbor, New Orleans, is known for its Mardi Gras celebration, the tradition actually originated in Mobile in 1702 when it was the capital of French Louisiana. Today, Mobile still hosts...
utv44.com
South's Director of Broadcasting and "Voice of the Jags" J.D. Byars in "significant" crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — J.D. Byers, the Director of Broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, also affectionately known as the "voice of the Jags", was injured in a significant crash Friday night. In a statement made on Twitter on Saturday, Byars thanked the community for its well wishes...
Pensacola 6 deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021: Report
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its 2021 report, “Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons by Florida Medical Examiners,” and it said Pensacola was six deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021. The report from FDLE shows drug deaths increased across the state last year, with fentanyl being the most […]
onekindesign.com
See this stunning Florida bayfront house with inviting living spaces
This warm and welcoming bayfront house was designed by Geoff Chick & Associates, located in Botany Bayou, a community in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Overlooking a tranquil bayfront location, this beautiful dwelling provides a perfect view from large covered porches and patios. All exterior windows and doors are by Weather Shield.
WEAR
McDonald's gives customers chance at free food for life
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- How does free McDonald's for life sound?. Well, the fast-food chain is now giving their customers a shot at making that a reality. From Dec. 5-25, every order on the McDonald's app gets you a chance to score a "McGold Card" -- or your token to receive free McDonald's for life.
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Crestview crash: FHP
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 66-year-old man from Crestview died after a car crash on Stillwell Blvd. near Monterrey Rd. Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release two people in a truck were northbound around 4 a.m. when they left the roadway and struck the tree line. A 32-year-old man was injured […]
Coldest, hottest Christmases ever recorded in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas season is here and it’s in the 70s outside. The average temperature for this time of year in Mobile is actually in the 70s, so its been a pretty average season. Mobile has experienced some freezing temperatures and some scolding hot temperatures, all within the week of Christmas. What’s the […]
