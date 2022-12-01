Read full article on original website
WIBW
Riley County Police renew call for information in late-October shooting
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have renewed a call for information into a shooting that happened in late October. The Riley County Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 5, that officers continue to investigate a case that involves multiple gunshots that were fired into a home in the 1300 block of Colorado St. which happened in late October.
Riley County Arrest Report December 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. HAROLD BLADIMIR PEREZ-GUTIERREZ, 31, Manhattan, Driving under the infl. of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; competent evidence of blood/breath .08+; Bond $750. MICHAEL DUANE WESTGATE,...
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
WIBW
Woman forks over $800 in Walmart gift card in jury-duty scam in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is out $800 in Walmart gift cards after a jury-duty scam in Manhattan, authorities said. Riley County police were investigating a “theft by deception” around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Princeton Place in Manhattan. According to Riley County police...
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
WIBW
Two Topekans arrested on meth charges in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, after 3 pm, December 1st. According to officials a 2001 Nissan Sentra was stopped after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Hwy 75. A Jackson...
17-year-old arrested in connection to multiple juvenile overdoses in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An extensive narcotics investigation into the several recent overdose cases in Shawnee County has ended with an arrest. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made on Dec. 2 by the SNSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit. The name of the 17-year-old male Topeka resident that was arrested will not […]
Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
KBI identifies man shot by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man shot by a Topeka police officer on Thursday. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka, was shot by a Topeka police officer following a traffic stop at 6:50 a.m. in an alleyway near the intersection of 20th Street and S.W. Lincoln Street, according to the […]
WIBW
17-year-old arrested following recent juvenile overdoses in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 17-year-old is in custody following a narcotics investigation into recent drug overdoses. On Friday December 2, Jackson Miller, 17, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections and charged with distribution of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, use of communication facility in committing a felony drug crime, and possession with intent to sell prescription drugs.
WIBW
Suspect shoots self during standoff with Emporia Police
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is in the hospital after shooting himself during a police standoff. Emporia Police say officers were searching a unit Wednesday at the Whittier Place apartments when Guadalupe Murillo, 23, appeared from a closet with a gun. Officers left the building and communicated with...
WIBW
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a fatal crash that led a car to go over the Sixth St. bridge onto I-70 that killed the driver has also been pronounced dead. On Monday morning, Dec. 5, the Topeka Police Department announced that the passenger of the vehicle that drove over the Sixth St. bridge was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Emporia gazette.com
EPD seeking information on missing person
The Emporia Police Department is seeking information on a missing person. According to a written release, on Nov. 30, at approximately 2 p.m. 27-year-old Emily Levron was reported missing. She was last seen on Nov. 27 at approximately 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Logan Ave. Her description...
KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
WIBW
Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
2nd person dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY(WIBW)—A second person has died from injuries accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70. One person was pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police reported that person had also died.
21-year-old in custody following I-70 pursuit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old male was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office booked Zavell A. Ivy, 21, on counts including aggravated battery, attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and possession of stolen property among others. The pursuit started after the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center […]
Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office searching for trailer stolen from Belvue, KS
BELVUE - According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, on November 28th, 2022, deputies responded to the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue on the report of a past theft of a trailer. The trailer was stolen at approximately 4:45 am on Sunday, November 27th, and was towed away...
