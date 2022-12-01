Read full article on original website
Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB
Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals chasing shortstop and what that would mean
SAN DIEGO — One MLB insider is saying that the St. Louis Cardinals “are active in the free agent shortstop market,” meaning the Cardinals could be looking at one of the three top-tier names at the position as a way to infuse some offense into the lineup.
Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals, Dansby Swanson “could wind up” together after Braves fail
As the Atlanta Braves continue to work to keep Dansby Swanson as a member of the franchise, one MLB insider is reporting just how far apart the two sides are on a new contract. He is also saying that the St. Louis Cardinals could be the beneficiary of the Braves being unable to keep Swanson in the fold.
Baltimore Orioles dipping toe into shortstop market
The Baltimore Orioles have proclaimed that their rebuilding process is over. They might be ready to prove that to be the case in free agency. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Orioles have been checking in on the top shortstops in free agency. Adding one of that group would send the message that they are back.
Red Sox news: Big Winter Meetings updates from Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora
On Monday, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora sat down with members of the Boston media at the Winter Meetings, and simultaneously clarified and muddled their offseason plans. What’s going on with Xander Bogaerts? Not enough, but not nothing. Rafael Devers? Not a peep.
Red Sox division rival reportedly considering Bobby Dalbec trade
The Boston Red Sox are considering addition by subtraction, and Bobby Dalbec is reportedly on the trade block. Dalbec was a promising Sox prospect just a few years ago, but has struggled to find consistency and success since his September 2020 debut. Chalk some of his issues up to the fact that he’s really a third baseman who’s been marooned at first base due to a certain cherubic superstar. With Rafael Devers patrolling the hot corner, the Sox have used Dalbec at first and even a bit at second, but it seems they’re ready to find him a new home.
