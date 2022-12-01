Read full article on original website
Jayhawks Liberty Bowl bound, will face Razorbacks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks are bound for Memphis, Tennessee, to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Sunday afternoon, it was confirmed the Jayhawks were going to the 64th Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to face an SEC opponent. Soon after...
Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34. Missouri...
Chance of drizzle Tuesday and heavier rain Wednesday night-Thursday
Small likelihood of any drizzle freezing on elevated surfaces. Get ready for wet weather late Wednesday night-Thursday. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Low: 31°. Tuesday: Cloudy and chilly all day with a chance of drizzle. Small chance black ice could form on elevated surfaces northern Missouri....
A little warmer tonight, tomorrow
Our next chance of precipitation is Wednesday night-Thursday and most likely rain. Overall not much sunshine expected over the next week. Tonight: High clouds and not as cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 26°. Sunday: Filtered sunshine from high overcast clouds. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 28° High: 46°. Monday:...
