cpr.org
State Rep. Brianna Titone is working on a bill to protect families who come to Colorado for gender-affirming care
When lawmakers return to the state capitol in January for the next legislative session, Democrats plan to address legal protections for transgender individuals, parents of transgender youth and providers of gender-affirming care. Democratic state Rep. Brianna Titone said she thinks it’s critical to secure protections in Colorado given restrictions in...
Colorado wants to get more e-bikes into low-income communities — and it’ll pay organizations with ideas for how
As it tries to cut traffic and improve air quality, Colorado is expanding a program to give electric bicycles to low- and moderate-income residents. The Colorado Energy Office opened applications for its community access e-bike program on Thursday. It will award $910,000 in grants to six to 10 organizations with plans to provide e-bikes to income-qualified workers. Tribal governments, local governments and nonprofits are all eligible to apply.
