As it tries to cut traffic and improve air quality, Colorado is expanding a program to give electric bicycles to low- and moderate-income residents. The Colorado Energy Office opened applications for its community access e-bike program on Thursday. It will award $910,000 in grants to six to 10 organizations with plans to provide e-bikes to income-qualified workers. Tribal governments, local governments and nonprofits are all eligible to apply.

5 HOURS AGO