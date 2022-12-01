Read full article on original website
How to customize your iPhone 14 Pro always-on display in iOS 16.2
Apple introduced its first smartphone with an always-on display with the iPhone 14 Pro. Now with the upcoming iOS 16.2 release, users will get flexibility with the feature to make it more subtle. Here’s how to customize iPhone always-on display. While the iPhone 14 Pro gaining an always-on display...
Monday’s best deals: iPad Air 5 all-time lows at $99 off, AirPods Pro 2 $200, M1 MacBook Pro, more
We’re starting off another work week with a collection of the best Apple deals that Monday has to offer. Leading the way, new all-time lows have emerged on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 at $99 off. Speaking of the best prices ever, a holiday-level discount has arrived on the new AirPods Pro 2 at $200 to complement some deep markdowns on refurbished M1 MacBook Pro models at up to $519 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple opens new retail store in massive American Dream mall – except on Sundays
Apple on Monday confirmed that it will soon open a new retail store in the huge American Dream shopping mall and entertainment complex in New Jersey. The store is expected to have the same design as the latest Apple Retail Stores and will open to the public later this week, starting December 3.
Here’s why AirPods Pro 2 could be the most popular gift this holiday season
AirPods Pro 2 were released back in September, and they’ve been universally praised by reviewers and consumers since then. With third-party retailers already offering aggressive discounts, AirPods Pro 2 are set to be one of the top-selling gifts of the holiday season. If they aren’t already at the top of your wishlist, here’s why I think they should be…
Apple @ Work: Why are managed mobility service providers becoming popular for remote organizations?
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
Apple News+ readership reportedly on the decline for top magazine publishers
Apple News+ readership is reportedly on the decline for many of the top magazine publications. According to data obtained by Press Gazette. The data suggests that the top 25 magazines on Apple News+ reached a combined circulation of just over 1.3 million in the first half of 2022, which is up compared to the first half of 2021 but down compared to the second half of 2021.
Apple Pay launch in South Korea delayed due to review of local terms and conditions
Apple Pay is coming soon to South Korea, but unfortunately, users there will have to wait a bit longer than expected. This is because the local Financial Supervisory Service had to review the terms and conditions of Apple Pay before its official launch in the country, which would have made Apple put the launch in South Korea on hold.
New Apple American Dream store opens with huge crowd, exclusive tote bag for shoppers
Apple today officially opened its latest retail store in the United States, located in the massive American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The new store features the latest design we’ve seen at other new Apple Store locations around the world recently, and today’s grand opening drew a massive crowd…
Best Apple product bracket: Vote on your pick for 2022 releases
As 2022 comes to a close, it’s no surprise that it’s been a busy year for Apple with many great hardware releases. The company debuted its Dynamic Island interactive notch, some killer new Macs, an M2 iPad Pro, and John Mayer’s new favorite smartwatch – Apple Watch Ultra.
AirPods Pro 2 sales see Apple grow its wireless headphone market share by 34%
Strong AirPods Pro 2 sales played a major role in Apple substantially increasing its share of the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) market, according to a new market intelligence report. Apple substantially grew its already-strong lead over the rest of the market during Q3, as second-placed Samsung saw its Galaxy Buds...
Adobe Stock will sell images created with the help of artificial intelligence
Adobe has announced today it is now accepting images created with the help of generative artificial intelligence applications like Stable Diffusion and DALL-E, opening up the sale of these images at Adobe Stock. Adobe Stock, a global marketplace with over 320 million creative assets has defined new guidelines for submissions...
Apple Q1 2023 revenue will be badly hit, as iPhone production a month away from normal
Apple Q1 2023 revenue seems certain to be badly hit following disruption to iPhone 14 production, with a Foxconn source today saying that production is not expected to return to normal levels until late December, or early January. The company says that the COVID-19 outbreak within its biggest plant has...
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
PSA: Next time, I’ll do AirTag battery replacement en-masse
It appears to be AirTag battery replacement season. I have eight of them, and I think it was around six weeks ago when I got my first battery low warning …. I took a look at the battery levels for the others, and it seemed they were good for a while yet. But in the course of the coming weeks, all but one of them sent the same “Feed me” alert.
Verizon 5G UWB now covers more than 175 million people following launch of free eSIM trials
After launching free 30-day eSIM trials last month, Verizon has announced that it has hit its goal sooner than expected of covering 175 million customers with its speedy 5G UWB connectivity. The milestone marks a big expansion of Verizon’s 5G coverage going from 100 million to 175 million in one year.
