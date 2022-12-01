U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will address winter meeting for Western Governor's Association

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm has confirmed that she will be delivering a keynote addresses at the 2022 Winter Meeting of the Western Governors' Association (WGA), according to a press release from the group. Granholm delivered a notable speech at a 2015 meeting of “Sally’s List” in Oklahoma City. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/jennifer-granholm-delivers-call-to-practical-progressive-action-at-sally-s-list-event/article_7d453501-6fb7-5cb8-a6b1-e00c551f9798.html ) Additional keynote addresses will be provided by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and John Leshy, an emeritus professor at the University of California Hastings College of Law who held key positions in the Department of the Interior and also worked for the House Natural Resources Committee and the U.S. Department of Justice. Secretary Haaland visited Oklahoma this past year, and was featured in an analysis for The Oklahoma City Sentinel.( https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/hope-and-haaland-a-member-of-the-laguna-pueblo-u-s-interior-secretary-visits-oklahoma/article_7a27aad8-ffa1-11ec-a534-27b80efa01b4.html ) Each keynote address will be followed by a Q&A with the attending Governors: Jared Polis (Colorado) Mark Gordon (Wyoming), Kevin Stitt (Oklahoma), Kate Brown (Oregon), and Spencer Cox (Utah). Gov. Polis is the host for the meeting, being held in Phoenix, Arizona December 6-7. Check out the full agenda and register here to reserve a room: https://web.cvent.com/event/fe426161-3171-48db-a8f9-4f932b631cf6/summary Organizers encouraged readers to check back in with WGA as more Governors and speakers confirm their attendance. For information about WBA, visit here: https://westgov.org/meetings/details/2022-winter-meeting Along with the keynotes, the Governors will sit in for panel discussions with regional policymakers and industry leaders about heavy-duty electric vehicles, affordable housing, critical minerals, desalination, and air quality. Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.