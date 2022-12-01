ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSET

Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
WSLS

Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off

ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
WSET

Gas leak shuts down Lynchburg road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A popular road in Lynchburg is now reopened after a gas leak shut down part of it Sunday afternoon. This happened at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Forest Brook Road. Crews closed one lane of traffic for a couple of hours to fix the problem.
WSET

67-year-old dies in crash on Village Hwy: VSP

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. VSP responded to a crash on Village Hwy just west of Rails End Lane on Friday at 5:51 p.m. A 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling west on Village Hwy when it encountered...
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Firefighters extinguish car fire Friday night

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says they were called out to an apartment complex in the town of Bedford for a vehicle fire. Firefighters say they responded at 9:38 p.m. on Friday night to find the fire in the small engine compartment. They say the fire was extinguished quickly and there were no injuries.
wakg.com

Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock

The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
WSET

22-year-old arrested in relation to dumpster fires: Officials

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested an individual in relation to a series of dumpster fires. The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested 22-year-old Javontae Dazshaun Graves of Lynchburg and charged him with four counts of arson in relation to a series of dumpster fires in the vicinity of Old Forest Road last Friday.
WSET

South Boston Police warn residents after vehicle break-ins

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — Police on the Southside are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins. Investigator Kent Bane with the South Boston Police Department said a call came in around 4:51 on Saturday morning. He said someone had gone through a vehicle on Willow Street in South Boston.
WFXR

Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged

UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and […]
WSET

34-year-old dies in Campbell County crash: VSP

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. This incident happened at 1:37 a.m. on Friday, VSP responded to a crash on Route 501 a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road. A 2018 International tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 501...
WXII 12

Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
WFMY NEWS2

4-year-old dead after crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road where a two-car crash involving injuries occurred. Asman Zahinda, 42, was driving north on Freeman Mill Road with his 4-year-old niece in the back seat. She was not in a child restraint seat. Jem...
WFMY NEWS2

1 in critical condition, 4 injured in wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in critical condition and four people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police said Peter Bosch, 44, crashed head onto a car containing Kristen Blakemore, 24, and two others, including a juvenile, on north bound US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway around 2:10 a.m.
WFMY NEWS2

Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
wakg.com

Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County

Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
WSLS

Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence

ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WSET

Hill City Pharmacy opens location in Rustburg

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new pharmacy is now open in Rustburg. On Monday, Hill City Pharmacy opened up a new store. Owner Bryan Moody said they have a drive-thru and they offer delivery service to the area. This is Hill City Pharmacy's third location. "We just saw...
wakg.com

US-220 in Henry County Closed Due to Police Activity

All of the north and south lanes on US-220 in the vicinity of Greensboro Rd. in Henry County are closed due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Motorists can expect delays. Traffic is being diverted off of US-220 north and south onto BUS US-220. Traffic will...
WDBJ7.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit with tractor-trailer in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A male pedestrian died after being hit with a tractor-trailer in Campbell County early Friday morning. Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. to Brookneal Highway near Volunteer Rd. Crews say the driver of a tractor-trailer was driving on Brookneal Highway when the driver saw...

