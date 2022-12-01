Read full article on original website
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
WSET
Gas leak shuts down Lynchburg road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A popular road in Lynchburg is now reopened after a gas leak shut down part of it Sunday afternoon. This happened at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Forest Brook Road. Crews closed one lane of traffic for a couple of hours to fix the problem.
WSET
67-year-old dies in crash on Village Hwy: VSP
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. VSP responded to a crash on Village Hwy just west of Rails End Lane on Friday at 5:51 p.m. A 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling west on Village Hwy when it encountered...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Firefighters extinguish car fire Friday night
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says they were called out to an apartment complex in the town of Bedford for a vehicle fire. Firefighters say they responded at 9:38 p.m. on Friday night to find the fire in the small engine compartment. They say the fire was extinguished quickly and there were no injuries.
wakg.com
Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock
The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
WSET
22-year-old arrested in relation to dumpster fires: Officials
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested an individual in relation to a series of dumpster fires. The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested 22-year-old Javontae Dazshaun Graves of Lynchburg and charged him with four counts of arson in relation to a series of dumpster fires in the vicinity of Old Forest Road last Friday.
WSET
South Boston Police warn residents after vehicle break-ins
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — Police on the Southside are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins. Investigator Kent Bane with the South Boston Police Department said a call came in around 4:51 on Saturday morning. He said someone had gone through a vehicle on Willow Street in South Boston.
Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged
UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and […]
WSET
34-year-old dies in Campbell County crash: VSP
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. This incident happened at 1:37 a.m. on Friday, VSP responded to a crash on Route 501 a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road. A 2018 International tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 501...
WXII 12
Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
4-year-old dead after crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road where a two-car crash involving injuries occurred. Asman Zahinda, 42, was driving north on Freeman Mill Road with his 4-year-old niece in the back seat. She was not in a child restraint seat. Jem...
1 in critical condition, 4 injured in wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in critical condition and four people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police said Peter Bosch, 44, crashed head onto a car containing Kristen Blakemore, 24, and two others, including a juvenile, on north bound US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway around 2:10 a.m.
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WXII 12
Man found dead underneath roof that collapsed during house fire, deputy said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are working to identify a man who died inside a home during a fire at a Forest Ridge Townhouses. Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said they received the call at 9:37 p.m. on Friday about a fire on 3000 block of Cyprus Park Road in Greensboro.
wakg.com
Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County
Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WSET
Hill City Pharmacy opens location in Rustburg
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new pharmacy is now open in Rustburg. On Monday, Hill City Pharmacy opened up a new store. Owner Bryan Moody said they have a drive-thru and they offer delivery service to the area. This is Hill City Pharmacy's third location. "We just saw...
wakg.com
US-220 in Henry County Closed Due to Police Activity
All of the north and south lanes on US-220 in the vicinity of Greensboro Rd. in Henry County are closed due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Motorists can expect delays. Traffic is being diverted off of US-220 north and south onto BUS US-220. Traffic will...
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit with tractor-trailer in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A male pedestrian died after being hit with a tractor-trailer in Campbell County early Friday morning. Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. to Brookneal Highway near Volunteer Rd. Crews say the driver of a tractor-trailer was driving on Brookneal Highway when the driver saw...
